A tiny crack can quickly turn into a large, dangerous problem. Cracks in your windshield need to be addressed immediately. When you get behind the wheel of your car after ignoring a crack in your windshield, all that you’re doing is inviting an accident and injury onto yourself and anyone else who may share the roadway with you. If you notice a small crack in the glass of your auto, don’t wait for it to worsen or spread before having it repaired or replaced – do something about it right away.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO