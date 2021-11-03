Cabin fever? Here is the Cure!

This is everything a cabin getaway should be. So cozy and relaxing! SETTLE is home to three beautifully restored vintage railway carriages, a handcrafted lakeside cabin and luxury canvas camping, blissfully set in our private Norfolk parkland. The Cabin. Perfect for slow living, our bespoke lakeside cabin is a truly luxurious stay… This handcrafted space was meticulously designed and built by us, combining settle’s signature palette of earthy textures and heritage materials with sleek contemporary fittings and clean lines. Flanked by mature trees and an abundance of native wildlife, this dreamy cabin overlooks the largest of our idyllic waterlily lakes. Heritage timber – one of our most prized materials – clads all the cabin’s interior spaces, its authentic textures bringing the outside ever closer. Mid-century furnishings blend with Scandinavian influences to create a calm, restorative ambiance. For colder days, a large, contemporary wood-burning stove, along with salvaged cast iron radiators throughout the cabin, ensure toasty warmth.
Comments / 0