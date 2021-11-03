Cabin fever? Here is the Cure!

In the 1800’s Oklahoma had three different land runs for settlers to claim. They were giving away 160 acres for each homestead claimed. Thomas and Elizabeth Rigney traveled from Kansas with their five children in a covered wagon to join in on the Lincoln County Land Run. This was a huge decision for the Rigneys after losing a son in Kansas. However, they made the journey and claimed their acres, building a two-story cabin in Stroud in 1891. The family used trees from the land cut down with the few hand tools they had back in the 1800s. They white washed the walls inside to brighten the space up because it was very dark inside, even with candle light. It wasn’t a very big place for seven people to sleep but in the with the hot summer heat, most of the family slept outside to get the breeze. After moving into the cabin, the Rigneys lost their daughter which started the Rigney Cemetery, which is now the Stroud Cemetery.

