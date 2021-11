During our visit today I have an interesting concept to share with you that could be a source of inspiration for a good number of people. To begin, please consider the millions of people in America who are working on a job they don’t like or on a job where they feel they have no opportunity for advancement. Could I be talking about you or someone you care about? At this point I am going to make a statement with which you may or may not agree. The problem I have just described in 99 percent of the cases is not the job, it’s in the thinking of the person who holds the job.

