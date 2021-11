The 2021 Tour of Lights: will begin on Dec. 3. Homes and Businesses that wish to participate must have their displays up no later than Dec. 3. Ballots for Peoples Choice will be available beginning Dec. 3 at the Light up the Bay event. Judging for the Tour of Lights will be completed by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. All People’s Choice ballots must be turned in no later than the 10th as well. All winners will be announced the following day. Lights must stay on every night until 9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for People’s Choice, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners for private homes and for businesses. We also have a Street Category. If your street has three or more houses that want to participate just let us know. Again there is no charge to enter and the winners will receive a sign placed at the entrance to their street, bragging rights for the year, and a “special” award, TBA. Let’s make this the best year ever! Reminder, the deadline to sign up is Nov. 29.

FAIRFIELD BAY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO