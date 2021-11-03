CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch police arrest 2 for selling fake vaccination proofs

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say they have arrested two doctor’s assistants in Amsterdam on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination registrations. Vaccination registrations...

www.wcn247.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
