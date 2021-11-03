Dutch police arrest 2 for selling fake vaccination proofs

COLUMBUS – A six-month undercover narcotics operation culminated this week in the arrests of three people and the seizure of nearly $1 million worth of fentanyl. The investigation, which began in May, and was carried out by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Hilliard Division of Police led to the arrests on Thursday of two men and a woman and the confiscation of a quantity of fentanyl worth an estimated $940,000, according to a press release from Sheriff Dallas Baldwin Hilliard and Deputy Chief of Police Michael Woods.
