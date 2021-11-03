CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Caddo Sheriffs on the Hunt for Armed Robbery Suspect [VIDEO]

By Rueben Wright
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On November 1, 2021, at around 4am, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the CEFCO convenience store located...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Man Accused in Road Rage Killing Is Released from Jail

The Bossier City man accused of killing a woman in the parking lot of Willis Knighton in Bossier is now free on bond. 23-year-old Ramsey Akes was released Tuesday after posting a fee of $5,535 on the $275,000 bond. Akes was arrested on October 28 in connection with the shooting death of 65-year-old Cynthia Walker. He's charged with first degree murder. Police believe this shooting was the result of a road rage incident.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Drug Bust Leads To Distribution Charges

A Shreveport man was arrested on multiple drug charges following an investigation on Tristan Loop. On November 3, agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed search warrants at two separate apartments at 4123 and 4132 Tristan Loop in north Shreveport. During the search, they recovered meth, crack cocaine, MDMA, and marijuana. They also recovered packaging materials for the drugs and $418 in cash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Juvenile Escapee Captured in Texas

On October 31, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Highland Avenue in reference to a juvenile prisoner escaping from a medical facility. 16-year-old Anthony Mandigo removed a window from his room and fled on foot. Mandigo had been adjudicated on charges of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Caddo Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Caddo Parish, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Man Arrested; Charged With Beating Mother to Death

A Louisiana man has been arrested in Austin, TX, after being charged with the second degree murder of his own mother. 34-year-old Stephen Wayne Meyers II is currently awaiting extradition back to Louisiana. He was arrested in Austin County, and he will remain there until he can be properly extradited back to Louisiana. He is facing 2nd degree murder charges in the beating death of his own mother.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Crack and Weed Bust in Shreveport Leads to 2 Arrests

Two men were arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Egan Street in Shreveport. Agents with the Caddo Narcotics Unit went to 231A Egan on November 1 and executed a warrant following an investigation into complaints of drug activity. They seized approximately 473 grams of marijuana, 25 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials, scales, and $9,242 in cash.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Surveillance#Caddo#Convenience Store#Cefco
Kiss Country 93.7

Student Stabbed Seven Times at Minden High School

On Tuesday (11/9/21) a fight broke out between two students at Minden High School that ended with a stabbing. According to Minden Police, a 14 year old student was stabbed by the 15 year old student seven times after a disagreement that started out of school days earlier. The 14...
MINDEN, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Release Name and Picture of Triple Homicide Suspect

Early November 4, 2021, just before 1:45 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of a welfare concern in the 400 block of west 82nd Street. A woman was checking on the welfare of her son and arrived at the residence to find the back door open. She entered the residence and located three individuals, two adults and a 12-year-old child, deceased from what appeared to be gunshot injuries. Patrol officers secured the scene and summoned detectives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kiss Country 93.7

South Louisiana Police Need Help Finding Perfume Bandits

Two people are on the run after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of perfume from a cosmetics store just outside of Baton Rouge in south s. The women are caught on surveillance camera swiping more than $1200 dollars from an Ulta Beauty location in Gonzales which is just south of Baton Rouge. Security cameras caught the duo concealing several bottles of perfume on their person and then walking out of the store on the morning of October 18. Gonzales police say neither woman made any attempt to pay for the pricey bottles of perfume.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy