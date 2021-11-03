Caddo Sheriffs on the Hunt for Armed Robbery Suspect [VIDEO]

Two people are on the run after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of perfume from a cosmetics store just outside of Baton Rouge in south s. The women are caught on surveillance camera swiping more than $1200 dollars from an Ulta Beauty location in Gonzales which is just south of Baton Rouge. Security cameras caught the duo concealing several bottles of perfume on their person and then walking out of the store on the morning of October 18. Gonzales police say neither woman made any attempt to pay for the pricey bottles of perfume.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO