Athletic Support: “Hoping my son quits basketball”

Dear Athletic Support: Okay. I’m trying so hard not to be “that dad,” but I’m really having a tough time with my son’s new basketball coach. Deep down, I think he’s a really good coach. He’s just too much. Especially for 8th grade basketball! I mean, they’re basically like the JV junior high squad. If I’m being honest, the problem has more to do with my son than anything. He’s tall, but he’s not that athletic. And honestly, he’s not even that into basketball. I just think he likes being a part of the team. Hanging out with his friends. All that good stuff. I like the fact that he’s up and moving. Not just playing video games all afternoon. But this coach is just so serious. The boys have to be at the gym at 6:45 AM every single morning. That’s so hard on my wife and me. And for what? Just so my son can ride the bench when the games start? I’m really thinking about having a meeting with this coach. I don’t really know what I’d say, though. Like, how do you explain that you want your son to be on the team, but you don’t want him to have to structure his whole life around 8th grade basketball? Any help would be greatly appreciated. — That Dad.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO