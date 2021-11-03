CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial, Nov. 3

Log Cabin Democrat
 8 days ago

We note, in the noise form the passing scene, that Netflix employees staged a walkout over comic Dave Chapelle’s take on the LGBTQ community. He made, it is reported (amply, we’ll get to that in a minute), a joke/statement about his reaction to transgender individuals. The 200 some-odd employees...

Log Cabin Democrat

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Nov. 6, the 310th day of 2021. There are 55 days left in the year. On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas. On this...
GEORGIA STATE
Log Cabin Democrat

Are you on a dead-end street?

During our visit today I have an interesting concept to share with you that could be a source of inspiration for a good number of people. To begin, please consider the millions of people in America who are working on a job they don’t like or on a job where they feel they have no opportunity for advancement. Could I be talking about you or someone you care about? At this point I am going to make a statement with which you may or may not agree. The problem I have just described in 99 percent of the cases is not the job, it’s in the thinking of the person who holds the job.
JOBS
Log Cabin Democrat

ABCs about to favor Arkansas’ D.C. reps

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster and tragically take seven lives every day in this country. “It’s critical to take action...
ARKANSAS STATE
Log Cabin Democrat

Giving Matters: The Gift that Keeps Giving

I read this on Facebook last week and I just couldn’t resist sharing it with my readers: “Before you buy a bunch of ‘stuff’ for family and friends this holiday season, try asking them what they really NEED. Maybe they need help with a utility bill, or a car payment, or the rent. Maybe they need a kid-free night and could use a free babysitter. Maybe they need a night off of cooking and could use a homemade meal. Maybe they need help with gas for their car. Maybe they need a night out with friends. Maybe they need a cup of coffee, and someone to just listen. Maybe they need help making the holidays bright for their children. Maybe they need help in some other way, but they either don’t know how to ask for help or are embarrassed to ask. Maybe YOU could be the one to give them what they really need this season, rather than just more ‘stuff.’” Unknown.
ADVOCACY
Log Cabin Democrat

God’s Secret

God is omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient and beyond comprehension but His “secret is with the righteous” (Proverb 3:32). Life is a few years of war between good and evil and there is a secret to victory. It is found in God “who so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
RELIGION
Log Cabin Democrat

Loud noises in busy places

The Veterans Day ritual – and I’m not complaining – is to write-up a column of my own experiences in the service. I was one of the ordinary people, an airplane mechanic attached to a squadron deployed on an aircraft carrier. (A friend and I have a running joke about...
MILITARY
Log Cabin Democrat

Community corner

Centerville United Methodist Church held a 90th birthday party for Ben McNew on Sunday, Nov. 7. The place was packed as people shared a favorite memory of Ben and honored him for his influence in the community and the church. McNew’s knowledge of the Centerville community and how it connects to gospel songs doesn’t even surprise members of the congregation anymore but we all start smiling when we hear, “You probably didn’t know this but the man who wrote this song …”
CONWAY, AR
Log Cabin Democrat

Calendar, Nov. 10

Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Veterans Day Program: Join the Little Red River Daughters of the Revolution and the Abraham Van Buren Son’s of the Revolution for this Veterans Day Service to be held in the Clinton City Park located Downtown just north of Howard’s Antiques. Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m. Shop...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, AR

