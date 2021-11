A man is in custody after killing three women and injuring two others in a mass shooting in Virginia.Police arrested 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer hours after he allegedly gunned down the women and fled the scene in the city of Norfolk.Detra Brown, 42, Nicole Lovewine, 45, and Sara Costine, 44, have now been identified by authorities as the women who were pronounced dead at the scene.Two other women, aged 39 and 19, were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and are expected to recover.One of the women has now been released from hospital, according to Norfolk mayor...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO