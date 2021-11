With vaccine mandates, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is occupying the same position he’s occupied for much of the COVID-19 pandemic: the middle ground. That position is, don’t tell businesses either what they must do or what they must not do. Don’t prevent them from requiring vaccinations if they decide they should because of their circumstances. And don’t force them to require vaccinations regardless of their circumstances.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO