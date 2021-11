How can you ensure that a product launch will be successful? Decision trees are a great introduction to using data science for these types of business problems. Decision trees represent a connecting series of tests that branch off further and further down until a specific path matches a class or label. They’re kind of like a flowing chart of coin flips, if/else statements, or conditions that when met lead to an end result. Decision trees are incredibly useful for classification problems in machine learning because it allows data scientists to choose specific parameters to define their classifiers. So whether you’re presented with a price cutoff or target KPI value for your data, you have the ability to sort data at multiple levels and create accurate prediction models.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO