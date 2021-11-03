CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci’s Love Parade: a Hollywood tale of big dreams

theface.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlessandro Michele has long characterised his version of Gucci as a phantasmagorical land of make-believe, a never-ending soap opera caught somewhere between the dancefloor hedonism of the early 1970s and the excessive extravagance of the ​’80s. And at a time of uncertainty, Michele’s optimism has never felt more relevant. That he...

theface.com

Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Serena Williams Gets All Dolled Up in a Embroidered Dress & Platforms Sandals for Gucci Love Parade

Gucci took over Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night for an extravagant show held on the iconic Walk of Fame. The star-studded event saw a bevy of famous faces flock to the front row, including tennis star Serena Williams, who was caught posing with Billie Eilish and Sienna Miller. As for Williams, the tennis pro herself posed for photos in the front row wearing a plunging black and beige color-blocked dress featuring intricate embroidery and bold feather sleeves that showed off her shoulders. For shoes, the 40-year-old Nike athlete added a pair of black leather platform sandals featuring a knot detail on the toe...
TENNIS
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swiowanewssource.com

Gucci's star-studded fashion show shines bright in Hollywood

With stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams sitting front row, Alessandro Michele’s nostalgic designs inspired by old Hollywood glam shined bright during a Gucci show in Los Angeles. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Inside the Gucci Love Parade Show: Looks From Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and More

Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard on Nov. 2 for its Love Parade fashion show. Not only did the luxury line’s creative director Alessandro Michele snag stars like Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Bridgers and Miranda July to walk the sidewalk runway, but the guest list included Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, Tyler, the Creator, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ridley Scott, Amandla Stenberg, Thomasin McKenzie, Selma Blair, Serena Williams and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Gucci Writes A Love Letter To Hollywood With A Little Help From Some Famous Friends

When it was revealed that Gucci would be closing down L.A.’s Hollywood Boulevard for its Spring 2022 show — the brand’s first in-person show in almost two years — it was safe to assume that the collection would be a love letter to Hollywood. After all, the film industry — to say nothing of the many celebrities who have worn the heritage house’s designs on the red carpet over the years — has played a big hand in making Gucci as recognizable a name as some of those engraved on the Boulevard’s Walk of Fame. Then too, Ridley Scott’s Lady Gaga-starring House of Gucci is the film that everyone’s already talking about, even though it isn’t coming out until later this month. But as it turns out, while the show, titled “Gucci Love Parade,” was indeed a cinematic homage, creative director Alessandro Michele's inspiration came from a much more personal place.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Does Rockstar Style in a Glittering Bandeau & Feathered Skirt for Gucci Love Parade

Dakota Johnson channeled classic rockstar fashion at the Gucci Love Parade special event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Joined by Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and more, Johnson herself modeled a bold head-to-toe Gucci look for the event. The “50 Shades of Gray” actress posed in a glittering three-piece bandeau top layered under a hard feathered top and matching metallic skirt. The ensemble also featured logo-coated sheer tights that Johnson tucked into a set of strappy black sandals. Balanced atop a stiletto heel, the design also included a round toe, patent uppers and a triple-strap hold. As for the “How to Be Single” star herself, the outfit yesterday taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Channel Dakota Johnson in these similar black stiletto sandals inspired by her look yesterday. Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, $398. Buy Now: Black Suede Studio Kris Sandals, $248. Buy Now: Schutz Cadey-Lee Sandals, $118. Click through the gallery to find more of the new Gucci Love Parade collection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Bold Colors, Beads & Purple Disco Ball Heels to Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

When it comes to fashion, Tracee Ellis Ross will always make a statement. On Tuesday night, the “Black-ish” star arrived at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles wearing a bright, blue beaded crop top that featured wide, boxy sleeves. Ross completed her look with a red midi skirt and a multi-colored Gucci purse. She tied her look together with a pair of diamond cuffed earrings. When it came to footwear, she opted for a pair of sparkly pointed, square-toe heels. For its fashion show, Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the Walk of Fame for a runway of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

