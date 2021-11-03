CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga Opens Up About ‘Psychological Difficulty’ She Faced While Filming House of Gucci

By Leia Idliby
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga has opened up about the “psychological difficulty” she faced while filming Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci. During a recent interview for British Vogue’s December cover story, Gaga revealed that she “lived” as her character and real-life figure Patrizia Reggiani for a year and a half. “And...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Lady Gaga looks so different after super short hair transformation

Lady Gaga has been delighting fans with teasers for her upcoming film, House of Gucci, but her latest one saw her looking very different from what we're used to. The A Star is Born actress was almost unrecognisable rocking super-short dark curly hair with wispy bangs in a new clip shared on her Instagram. Fans had to look twice as the singer typically sports long blonde locks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
thecut.com

Lady Gaga Spoke in Her House of Gucci Accent for Nine Months

There can be 100 accents in a room, and only one will be Lady Gaga’s powerful accent as Patrizia Gucci in House of Gucci. If you needed further proof that we are living in a golden age of accents, look no further than Gaga saying “Our name, sweetie” in this trailer. How did Lady Gaga make an Italian fashion murderess sound even more batshit than her story already does? The way all actors who employ unhinged accents do: She committed to the bit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Lady Gaga Says Her Most Controversial Outfit to Date Was "Thrilling to Wear"

Lady Gaga has worn too many memorable looks to count over the years, but there was nothing quite like the raw meat dress she donned at the VMAs back in 2010. Over a decade after the red carpet appearance, the House of Gucci actress takes us back to the moment in a recent video for British Vogue. As she describes her "life in looks," Gaga reflected on the controversial dress designed by Franc Fernandez, explaining how it came to fruition and how she feels about it today.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Movies#British Vogue
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
MOVIES
People

New House of Gucci TV Spot Introduces Lady Gaga to Adam Driver

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have a fateful meeting in the newest House of Gucci TV spot. The Star Is Born actress, 35, stars in the upcoming film as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci fashion house head Maurizio Gucci (Driver, 37). In Wednesday's newly released TV spot for the film, Patrizia introduces herself to Maurizio at a glitzy nightclub.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

'House of Gucci' Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Lady Gaga Stars As Patrizia Reggiani In Thrilling New ‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer

The second trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani has been shared ahead of the highly anticipated film’s November 24 theatrical release. The new preview offers more insight into the tumultuous marriage between Gaga’s Patrizia and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci as the famous...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
themusicuniverse.com

Lady Gaga starring in ‘House of Gucci’

Lady Gaga follows up her Academy Award-winning role in A Star Is Born with House of Gucci. The Ridley Scott film, distributed by MGM, is set to hit theaters on November 24th and home video and streaming early next year. A trailer can be viewed below. House of Gucci is...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

HOUSE OF GUCCI Teaser Focuses on Lady Gaga's Petrizia Reggiani

A new teaser trailer has been released for the dramatic biopic House of Gucci that focuses on Lady Gaga’s character Patrizia Reggiani. She stars in the film alongside Adam Driver, who plays Guccio Gucci, as well as Jared Leto, who is completely unrecognizable as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolf Gucci, Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, Salma Hayek as Giuseppina Auiremma, Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren, Mehdi Nebbou as Said, and Miloud Mourad Benamara as Omar.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Lady Gaga Has Seen The House Of Gucci, See Her Reaction

You would think that a star like Lady Gaga would be drop-dead honest if she didn’t like a movie like House of Gucci. It doesn’t matter that she stars in the Ridley Scott drama about the Gucci family brand, because if the edit of her performance as Patrizia Reggiani didn’t suit her tastes, it would be assumed someone would have heard about it by now. Well, Lady Gaga has not only seen the movie’s final cut, but she’s also provided a rather beautiful reaction as her seal of approval.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Movie: What to Know About the True Story Behind the Oscar Contender

“Father, son, and House of Gucci.” When Lady Gaga delivered that line in the first trailer for House of Gucci, fan anticipation for the movie reached a fever pitch. Based on Sara Gay Forden‘s 2001 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie depicts the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the fashion house in 1921.
MOVIES
MIX 106

Lady Gaga Might Have Been a Journalist If She Wasn’t a Mega-Famous Pop Star and Actress

Thanks to her iconic career defined by a hit-filled discography, unforgettable performances and mind-bending fashion, Lady Gaga has helped shape pop culture for more than a decade. It's an impossible exercise to think about what the industry would be like without her influence. However, it turns out the pop star and actor has a pretty good idea of what she'd be doing if not ruling the entertainment industry.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy