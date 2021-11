After 19 months of waiting the 25th Bond film has been released. It has been delayed three times due to covid. This film is important because it’s Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie which means someone else will take the 007 title. The film is meant to create a clean slate and kill off the rest of Bond’s enemies in “Spectre”. There are several returning characters from “Casino Royale” and “Spectre.” The movie starts with Bond visiting Vesper who was killed at the end of “Casino Royale.” The gravesite blows up and throws Bond onto the floor. This leads to a fight scene with SUVs and motorcycles. Bond eventually gets into a damaged Aston Martin DB 5 and gets away from his enemies. In the car with him is Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) but they develop a mistrust which causes Bond to live inclusion away from society. Another amazing chase scene was in a dark foggy forest. This chase scene is different from other Bond movies (which are extremely bright and open) and led to some great action shots. The enemy in this Bond film is Rami Malek who plays Lyutsifer Safin. We don’t see the villain well over halfway through the film which is unusual for most action movies.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO