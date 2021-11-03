City of Jacksonville, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful to Hold Beach Cleanup for Endangered Right Whales

The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will host the 13th annual Right Whale Beach Cleanup Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 to 10 a.m.

The cleanup celebrates the North Atlantic right whales’ yearly return to their only known calving area in the southeastern United States. With as few as 450 right whales remaining, protecting this highly endangered species and its offspring is essential to bringing them back from the brink of extinction.

For more information, please call (904) 255-8276.