Music

Diana Ross To Star In New Music Video, Thanks Her Sons For Giving Her Confidence Ahead Of 1st Original Music In 20 Years

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qUB7_0clarVdo00

On Tuesday, November 2, the iconic Diana Ross unveiled a teaser for her first new music video in over a decade. Featuring the 77-year-old star in a regal black dress with roses and time-lapses overlaid, the video—for her new single, “All Is Well”—comes ahead of Thank You, due on November 5. Thank You is her first album of original material since Every Day Is a New Day in 1999.

The single itself—which is available in full on streaming services like Spotify—is a testament to Ross’s new era of gratitude. There’s beauty all around you right on display/ Try your best to say thank you each and everyday, she sings with a smooth and expressive soprano.

Ross also put out a statement thanking her sons, Evan Ross and Ross Naess. “My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video,” she said. “After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people. These three people really took care of me: Evan Ross (producer), Amanda Demme (director), Ross Naess (photography), and so many others. I am filled with appreciation for the work that they all did to make this happen.”

Along with “All Is Well,” Ross has dropped a series of singles, including the disco-esque “Thank You,” the uber-poppy “If The World Just Danced.” Most recently, she released “I Still Believe,” a blissful demonstration of how successful a crossover between her signature ’70s sound and modern production techniques can be.

With the record release coming on November 5, there’s sure to be plenty of well-deserved Ross fanfare. Read more coverage on Thank You HERE and watch the music video for the title track below.

