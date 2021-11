Two parcels at the edge of RiNo that were the subject of a rejected rezoning request last year have sold. Chicago-based Golub & Co. and Denver-based Formativ — which already own 13 acres in the Denargo Market area — said Monday they had added 3275 and 3315 Denargo St., which total 3.82 acres.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO