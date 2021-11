Disney Cruise Line has inked a new deal that could see it begin sailing out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as early as October 2023. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the agreement includes a 15-year lease with three five-year options to extend up to 30 years. The deal calls for year-round use of Cruise Terminal 4 for the first two years starting in October 2023 and includes access to a second terminal to be determined at some point in the future.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO