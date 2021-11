Could someone that died back in 1999 come back to life? A group REALLY believes this is going to happen and they don't want to miss it. Guys, I love a good conspiracy theory, but this one I simply cannot comprehend. The controversial QAnon was in Dallas last week. A group of about 100 or so folks were gathered in Dealey Plaza waiting for the return of JFK Jr. around 12:30 in the afternoon. Now please if someone can explain this part to me, why would JFK Jr. show up at the place where his dad was assassinated?

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO