Gov. Ron DeSantis and his nominee for surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have made “mandate” a forbidden word. Police, fire fighters, teachers and people in the medical profession, all of whom have direct contact with the public, aren't required to protect themselves and everyone they're trying to assist. Now let’s apply the same standard to a woman who is pregnant, even if she had been raped or impregnated by a member of her family. In Texas and possibly in Florida, that woman would have no choice and must carry the baby to term. It is obvious that politicians have the power to mandate or give individuals a choice. I would suggest they use greater discretion or allow the voting public to make decisions of such importance.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO