When the Rodeo- Chediski Fire ripped through Show Low Pinetop and Heber in 2002, a federal disaster area was declared by then President Bush. Monies from federal taxes flowed into the northern Arizona. After the Schultz Fire north of Flagstaff in June 2010, huge floods in Doney Park a month later caused a 12-year-old to drown. It was a tragic event. Federal monies were again used to develop an appropriate drainage system to prevent future flooding. When flooding occurred along Fourth Street this past summer in Flagstaff because of the Museum Fire, monies from Washington were used to help us get back on our feet.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO