Movie adaptations of books tend to be underwhelming and fail to live up to the expectations of fans. However, with “Dune,” this is not the case. The sci-fi space movie is packed with storylines from the source material, and it fully succeeds at executing a truly incredible and stunning film. This is not the first time that “Dune” was made for the big screen. The 1984 adaptation faltered in execution and failed to impress audiences. The 2021 version approached the adaptation differently by making this movie part of a larger series. This “Dune” only covers roughly half of the first book.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO