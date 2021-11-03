Reavon UBR-X100 and UBR-X200 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Players Review

Hartley, who is no stranger to portraying a DC Comics superhero, comfortably slips into voicing Superman as he goes “dark” and vengeful in Injustice. DC Comics and Warner Bros. Animation have had a long-standing partnership with the latter bringing the former's vision to "life". In recent years, this collaboration has been a fruitful endeavor for both companies. In the last five years, they have released such titles as Batman: The Killing Joke, Death of Superman, and Batman: Hush. They have become some of the successful animated direct to video films and they have a large (and perhaps, somewhat fanatical) fan base. In the last week, they have released yet another film called Injustice. Based on the video game, which was then turned into a comic book, has now become an entertaining feature film.

