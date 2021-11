Pennsylvania-based investment firm Vanguard is opening a new location in Plano, the Dallas Morning News reports. Although the company announced in May it would be opening an office in the region, it didn’t specify where its new North Texas location would be. Planning documents revealed that the space will be in Plano. The firm is restoring three floors of Liberty Mutual Insurance’s office complex and Vanguard is spending about $7 million on renovations, the article said.

PLANO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO