Hanukkah pajamas for the entire family: 2021 Edition

You don’t have to know someone’s hobbies or character to extend good wishes with edible gifts. Send or carry. Hanukkah Collection by Laumiere Bakery: Pistachio Floral: The white flower nestled on pistachios blended with berries is the perfect bite-sized treat for the season. Star of David: A succulent treat that balances the sweetness of the traditional marzipan with the subtlety of Californian mission figs, dates and berries. Edible Dreidel: Savor the Almond marzipan molded onto a Dreidel, resting on a delectable date and almond base with your loved ones! Candelicious Menorah: Classic marzipan with caramelized pecan and fruit base are curated together and forms a rich orchestra of mouth-water flavors. Dried dates, dried figs, dried apricots, raisins, almond, pistachio, pumpkin seeds, cacao butter, agave, maple syrup, cinnamon, cardamon, pecan, beetroot powder, arabic gum.$44.95.
