Hanukkah pajamas for the entire family: 2021 Edition

The problem with Jewish holidays is that, depending on the vagaries of the lunar calendar, they’re either early or late, never on time. This year, Hanukkah is early, starting on Thanksgiving weekend. The temptation may be strong to reheat the turkey one last time and fry up some latkes on the side since the only true Hanukkah food mandate is lots of fried things to recreate the miracle of the oil. (In this case, maybe the best Hanukkah meal would be fried chicken.) But for those who are feeling fancy, several Chicago restaurants are offering up special Hanukkah dinners for all eight crazy nights, either for dine-in or takeout.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO