AstraZeneca is scheduled to publish its third quarter earnings on the morning of Friday November 12. AstraZeneca Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results. This will be the first set of results to incorporate the contribution from Alexion Pharmaceuticals since AstraZeneca completed its acquisition of the firm back in July. The company raised its full year guidance when it released its interim results to take the acquisition into account, stating revenue would rise by a ‘low twenties percentage’ while core EPS is expected to rise at a faster rate to a range of $5.05 to $5.40 from the $4.02 delivered in 2020.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO