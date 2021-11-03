CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ford October sales decline but new vehicle lineup bolsters results

By Jordyn Grzelewski, The Detroit News
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord Motor Co.'s U.S. sales were off 4% year-over-year in October, but it posted strong results from new SUVs and trucks in its product lineup and was able to boost inventories amid a lingering shortage of semiconductor chips. Ford sold 175,918 vehicles in its largest market last month, down...

www.mdjonline.com

