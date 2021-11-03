CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Jack-O'-Lantern history

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 7 days ago

Although Halloween has come and gone, here is a look back on those cheery orange pumpkins that we call Jack-O'-Lanterns. Come Halloween each year, Pa would help my brothers and me pick out just the right pumpkins for Jack-O’-Lanterns from our pumpkin patch. Not too big. Not too small. Just the...

www.wisfarmer.com

TBR News Media

The history of Jack-O-Lanterns

The toothy grins of jack-o’-lanterns are as much a part of Halloween as candy corn and costumes. Even though these carved pumpkins have become synonymous with Halloween, the festive gourds weren’t always tied to the October holiday. The history behind jack-o’-lanterns is not entirely known and there are multiple origin stories, but people may have been making these carvings for centuries.
abc10.com

Yes, petroleum jelly prevents your jack-o'-lantern from getting moldy

SEATTLE — After my daughter carved two jack-o’-lanterns this week, I was curious what we could do to keep them from getting moldy and help preserve them. So I searched, “how to protect your Jack-o'-lantern from going moldy?" The top answers I found were to spray it with a mix...
coolhunting.com

Ancient Celtic Turnip Carvings Paved the Way for Jack-O’-Lanterns

Samhain (which means “summer’s end” in Gaelic) is the ancient pagan festival that ushered in the beginning of winter and the Celtic new year. It also evolved into All Hallow’s Eve, and then Halloween. Centuries ago, it was believed that the veil between life and death was at its thinnest during the transition from October to November, allowing visits from spirits. To ward off unwelcome ghosts, ghouls and monsters, people in Ireland and other Celtic areas carved lanterns out of produce including radishes, beets and (the most popular option) turnips. Eventually, in the 19th and early 20th centuries, Celts began carving faces and designs that would allow more light to shine through. These turnip lanterns mostly stayed in the past, while the tradition of making jack-o’-lanterns continued. Learn more about this evolution at Smithsonian Magazine.
hometownsource.com

Haunted lights: Performers, jack-o'-lanterns illuminate Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley

Over 1,000 carved jack-o’-lanterns lit up Springbrook Nature Center in Fridley Saturday, Oct. 23, for the center’s annual Pumpkin Night in the Park event. Families walked the trails of the nature center viewing the jack-o’-lanterns, which lined the trail. Also along the trail were monsters, treats and witches telling scary stories by a campfire. The event had a DJ, face painting, food trucks, circus performers and fire dancers.
wgbh.org

Why Do We Carve Pumpkins Into Jack-O'-Lanterns For Halloween?

If you are going to carve a scary face into a bright orange pumpkin, the first thing you need is a bright orange pumpkin. And the prevalence of this autumn icon is a story a long time in the making. "It’s got such an old history that goes back pre-colonial...
Seacoast Online

Squirrels and I face off every October over my jack-o'-lantern

The jack-o'-lantern in my yard looks like someone punched him in the face. Jack was not punched, though. Instead, his face has been eaten. And I know by whom. No, Hannibal Lecter is not at loose in my neighborhood – although I guess I should not rule him out, as I seem to recall he remained at large at the end of the last movie they made about him.
WHIO Dayton

Tips for recycling your old carved jack-o-lanterns

DAYTON — Nearly half of Americans have a pumpkin and plan to carve it. But what do you do when your pumpkin begins to shrivel up?. According to the National Retail Federation, the cost of pumpkins, in some places, is up more than 30 percent so a lot of us want to hold on to their gourd as long as possible.
Door County Pulse

Jack O’ Lantern Days Haunts Fish Creek

After hosting a virtual event last year, Visit Fish Creek is bringing back in-person activities for the annual Jack O’ Lantern Days Oct. 29-30. This festival, which puts the “Eek!” in Fish Creek, will entertain witches and goblins of all ages. Highlights include a costume contest, town hall games, townwide trick-or-treating, costume parade, mask making and more.
subletteexaminer.com

All fun at the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree

MARBLETON – The invitation went out to Marbleton’s new version of the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree and Pumpkin Walk and dozens of locals came to check it out on Friday evening. Kids and families lined up to check out the Junior and Adult pumpkin carvings and cast votes for their favorites. As night fell, the mostly orange globes lit from inside gave the town hall grounds an even spookier aura. In the pagoda, visitors enjoyed hot chocolate and made their ways inside to sample and vote for 10 very different chilis – white, green and red with pork beef and buffalo – and eight homemade pies – from apple to Amish pineapple to “booberry.” Both were huge hits with the happy crowd finding plenty of space in Marbleton Town Hall to sample, compare and sample again. Contest and cook-off winners received gift certificates donated by Just Imagine and Flicks N Pins.
MIX 106

Boise Shows Off 20 of Their Best Jack-O-Lanterns and Pumpkins

There are certain things that we're just not gifted at. Carving pumpkins is one of those gifts we just don't have. The extent of our carving this year? Carving a hole in the bottom of a carvable, but very fake craft pumpkin from Target that would eventually go on to be the head on the "Marvelous Minion" we entered into the Idaho Botanical Garden's Scarecrow Stroll. Anything beyond that? Not so much. We do ok with a paint brush, but when we actually try to carve it's just plain ugly.
zeldadungeon.net

Get Ready For Halloween As The Zelda Dungeon Team Conjures Up Their Own Zelda-Themed Jack-O’-Lanterns!

The scaaaaariest time of the year has finally arrived, and the Zelda Dungeon team wanted to celebrate! Since we can’t summon ReDeads or take a stroll through the Arbiter’s Grounds in real life, we decided to do the next best thing: combine our love of Zelda with our love of Halloween by creating some ghoulish and ghastly Zelda-themed jack-o’-lanterns!
WCAX

Halloweek: Jack-o-lanterns to light up Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 1,000 jack-o-lanterns will light up Rotary Park in Winooski this Halloween weekend. The hand-carved pumpkins are the featured attraction of Halloween in Winooski activities that run through Sunday. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Merideth Bay-Tyack, executive director of Downtown Winooski to learn more about what’s...
Outsider.com

This Tiger’s Major Fail With Halloween Jack-O’-Lantern Is Going Megaviral: VIDEO

Are you feeling the post-Halloween blues? Maybe you had the kiddos out a little late collecting candy. On the other hand, you might have had one too many last night and the world is just a hair too bright and loud today. Heck, maybe you’re just having a rough Monday. Either way, if you need a mood booster this video of a tiger doing its best to snatch a jack-o’-lantern will do the trick.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Why You Shouldn’t Toss Your Jack-O’-Lanterns in the Trash

The Sioux Falls Landfill doesn't need your jack-o'-lanterns. But, your garden or compost box will benefit from them. With the changing of the seasons, down come the Halloween decorations, and now time to pull out the Thanksgiving and Christmas decor. But, wait. What are you going to do with those jack-o'-lanterns? So much talent and artwork for the holiday, and now it's almost forgotten.
