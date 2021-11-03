CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden lashes out at Russia, China for skipping COP26

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiden has tried to re-establish an international leadership position for the United States [Image: Karwai Tang/UK government]. US president Joe Biden on November 2 said China and Russia were both shirking their global responsibilities with their decision not to send heads-of-state to the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Biden was...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
CNBC

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. on condition of 'mutual respect'

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture," Xi said, according to a letter addressed to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit. Qin Gang, China's ambassador to the U.S., read the letter in English to attendees of the committee's annual gala, which was livestreamed...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Post

Belarus’s Lukashenko warns Europe: Sanction us again and we could cut gas supply

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

China’s leader Xi warns against ‘Cold War’ in Asia-Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned Thursday against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has harshly criticized the deal.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Economy#The European Commission#The Glasgow Breakthroughs#Chinese#Russian#Ascendant#Xinhua News Agency#G20
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Country
Russia
naturalgasworld.com

Draft COP26 agreement calls for stronger climate action: press

The UN chief expressed concern in July that climate goals may be out of reach without support from major world economies. Details of a draft agreement presented at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow published by various news outlets November 10 show world bodies are committed to strengthening carbon-cutting goals.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Obama calls out China and Russia over climate crisis

Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a "dangerous lack of urgency" in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. "When it comes to climate,...
POTUS
Birmingham Star

China Lashes Out at Press Freedom Survey in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - China on Friday criticized a press freedom survey from the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club that found nearly half of its members were considering leaving the city. The survey said the members were concerned about a decline in press freedoms under a sweeping national security law imposed...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Biden Rebukes Russia, China Leaders After Apologizing for American Inaction

A day after apologizing for recent U.S. shortcomings in the global fight against climate change, President Joe Biden on Tuesday scolded Chinese and Russian leaders for not participating in an ongoing climate summit, accusing them of having "walked away." [. Read:. Biden Promises U.S. is ‘Back at the Table’ at...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy