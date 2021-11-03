CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Ovintiv takes small loss in Q3

naturalgasworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRisk management losses kept the Denver-based producer in the red. Gas-focused Ovintiv said November 2 it had a small loss of $72mn in Q3 2021 but blamed the loss largely on a $954mn pre-tax loss on its risk management programmes. In the comparable 2020 quarter, the Denver-based producer reported...

www.naturalgasworld.com

WHIO Dayton

Stocks eke out small gains, still headed for weekly loss

Stocks eked out small gains on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes are still headed for a weekly loss after being tripped up by a disconcerting report on rising inflation. The latest round of mostly solid corporate earnings has been winding down after helping the broader market rise for weeks and reach a series of records. Inflation concerns have been rattling investors throughout the week, however. The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Cineplex Q3 Revenue Rises 310%, Loss Narrows

Revenue for Q3 2021 came in at C$250.4 million, an increase of 310.3% from the revenue of C$62 million reported in Q3 2020. Box office revenues increased by 547.7% to C$94.1 million, due to an increase in attendance as Cineplex was able to reopen all theaters. Theater food services revenues increased 515.9% to C$70.9 million during the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Canada’s Birchcliff surges to black in Q3

Focus will remain on reducing debt. Canadian Montney producer Birchcliff Energy delivered what it called “exceptional” third quarter results on November 10, with net income rebounding to C$138.4mn (US$110.2mn) from a C$17.7mn loss a year ago and record adjusted funds flow (AFF). “For the remainder of 2021, we will continue...
INDUSTRY
pacbiztimes.com

AppFolio reports small loss for Q3

AppFolio, a Goleta-based property management software company, fell just short of breaking even during the third quarter of 2021, missing analysts’ expectations despite delivering a slight revenue beat. AppFolio, which has seen earnings decline in each of the past three quarters, delivered a net loss of $101,000 in the third...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Housing Wire

Compass records $100M net loss in Q3

Despite a net loss of $100 million in the third quarter of 2021, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said he was thrilled with how the brokerage had performed. “I just wanted to say, once again, how pleased I am with our performance this quarter and our outlook of what is still to come,” Reffkin said in his closing remarks on the firm’s Q3 earnings call on Wednesday.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pacbiztimes.com

MannKind reports higher revenue, lower losses in Q3

MannKind Corp. reported a substantial rise in revenue and a shrinking net loss in the third quarter of 2021 on Nov. 9, despite news since the quarter ended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not yet approve a hypertension treatment the company is developing with United Therapeutics. MannKind,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kelly Services stock tumbles as profit and revenue miss mark amid 'tight' labor conditions

Shares of Kelly Services Inc. tumbled 9.5% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the staffing services company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose less than forecast, and lowered its full-year outlook, amid a historically tight labor market. Net income more than doubled to $34.8 million, or 87 cents a share, from $16.7 million, or 42 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as gain from an investment in Persol Holdings, adjusted earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 29 cents, to miss the FactSet consensus of 26 cents. Revenue rose 15.1% to $1.195 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.245 billion. The company cut its 2021 revenue growth guidance range to 9.5% to 10.5% from 11% to 12%. The company had similar issues in the third quarter of pre-pandemic 2019, as earnings missed expectations as "record low" unemployment hindered results. The stock has plunged 20.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The entertainment giant posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, Disney’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. On the company’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek hyped up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
naturalgasworld.com

Losses continue for Henry Hub

The contract is down about 11% through the close of trading November 9. The December gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub extended its decline on November 10, following a loss of just over 8% in the previous session. The contract was down around 1.8% as of 12:30 GMT...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pacbiztimes.com

Procore’s revenue and losses both grew in Q3

Carpinteria-based Procore Technologies saw its losses continue to mount but its revenue continue to accelerate when the company released its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Nov. 4. Procore, a construction software management company, had revenue increase 30% year-over-year, to $132 million in the third quarter of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cbtnews.com

Carvana shows growth but takes a financial loss on Q3 2021 results

Growing sales and great profit margins weren’t enough to push Carvana into the black through the third quarter of 2021. In the shareholder letter issued on November 4 from founder and CEO of Carvana, Ernie Garcia, this calendar year has been one that demonstrated car buyers’ affinity for simplified car buying. But despite a significant […]
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Petronet LNG reports 11% drop in profit in Jul-Sep

The company operates two LNG regasification terminals in India. India’s biggest LNG importer Petronet LNG on November 9 reported an 11% year/year drop in net profit during the July-September quarter on reduced volumes. Net profit during the quarter came in at 8.23bn rupees ($110mn) rupees compared with 9.27bn rupees in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Aurora Cannabis shares fall on revenue miss

Aurora Cannabis Inc. fell 3.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday after the cannabis company fell short of revenue estimates. Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter reiterated a sell rating on the stock and said initial signs of stabilization are taking hold at the Canadian cannabis company, but not at a pace to sustain its current valuation. Its revenue benefitted from bulk sales to Israel. "Results suggest some signs of success in the transition to focusing on premium brands including outperformance from San Rafael and Whistler with Quebec shipment growth yielding stable consumer sales," Carter said in a research note. "Cost...
STOCKS

