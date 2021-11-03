Zion Branch focused on relationships, aims for December decision

Don’t think too hard about the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. They only will make your head hurt. No. 3 Oregon is ahead of No. 4 Ohio State – the Ducks defeated the Buckeyes in September. No. 6 Michigan is ahead of No. 7 Michigan State – the Wolverines lost to the Spartans 11 days ago. Every year, we are reminded that there are no hard-and-fast rules to how the rankings come together. This year, we got an extra order of flux. With No. 4 Ohio State about to play both Michigan schools, and No. 2 Alabama, if it wins out, destined to play No. 1 Georgia, the permutations are endless. It may be Pollyannaish, but I’m not ready to say the system will prevent No. 5 Cincinnati from moving up.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO