These are the people who made history on election night
A number of trailblazing candidates made history this week, as CNN projected that people of color across the country were elected to top positions at both the state and city...www.cnn.com
A number of trailblazing candidates made history this week, as CNN projected that people of color across the country were elected to top positions at both the state and city...www.cnn.com
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0