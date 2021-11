Sonrai Insights and Integrations with Azure Sentinel allows users to enforce and eliminate configuration, identity and data risks. Sonrai Security, an established leader in enterprise cloud security, strengthens its relationship with Microsoft by joining the Microsoft intelligent Security Association (MISA) for integrations with Microsoft Azure services. Sonrai Security enables customers to continuously secure workloads in Azure deployments by eliminating the identity and data risks found by the patented Sonrai Dig platform. Sonrai Dig integrates with Azure Sentinel to let users monitor unused or unnecessary permissions in their cloud deployments using Sonrai and proactively remediates potential security risks within the Azure Sentinel console.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO