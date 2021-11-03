CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The genetic basis of spatial cognitive variation in a food-caching bird

By Carrie L. Branch
cell.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood-caching birds use spatial cognition to recover food stores and survive winter. Variation in cognitive phenotypes is associated with variation across the...

www.cell.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
NIH Director's Blog

RNA promotes the formation of spatial compartments in the nucleus

RNA, DNA, and protein molecules are highly organized within three-dimensional (3D) structures in the nucleus. Although RNA has been proposed to play a role in nuclear organization, exploring this has been challenging because existing methods cannot measure higher-order RNA and DNA contacts within 3D structures. To address this, we developed RNA & DNA SPRITE (RD-SPRITE) to comprehensively map the spatial organization of RNA and DNA. These maps reveal higher-order RNA-chromatin structures associated with three major classes of nuclear function: RNA processing, heterochromatin assembly, and gene regulation. These data demonstrate that hundreds of ncRNAs form high-concentration territories throughout the nucleus, that specific RNAs are required to recruit various regulators into these territories, and that these RNAs can shape long-range DNA contacts, heterochromatin assembly, and gene expression. These results demonstrate a mechanism where RNAs form high-concentration territories, bind to diffusible regulators, and guide them into compartments to regulate essential nuclear functions.
SCIENCE
botany.one

The nature of eyebright intraspecific genome size variation

You can listen to this post as an audio file. Genome size varies considerably across the diversity of plant life. Although genome size is, by definition, affected by genetic presence/absence variants, which are ubiquitous in population sequencing studies, genome size is often treated as an intrinsic property of a species. Becher et al. studied intra- and interspecific genome size variation in taxonomically complex British eyebrights (Euphrasia, Orobanchaceae). Their aim was to document genome size diversity and investigate underlying evolutionary processes shaping variation between individuals, populations and species.
WILDLIFE
Genetic Engineering News

Exploring Biology Through a New Lens: A Spatial Approach

Transformative technology doesn’t come along often, so when it does, scientists take notice. Spatial biology has rapidly changed how investigators study diverse cellular landscapes across multiple dimensions. This has allowed researchers to study cells in context with their localized environment—affording them novel biological insights. A thorough understanding of complex spatial host-disease interactions in situ is necessary to develop effective preventative measures and therapeutic strategies.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Genetic Variation#Spatial Cognition#Caching
cell.com

Retraction Notice to: The Pathogenic A116V Mutation Enhances Ion-Selective Channel Formation by Prion Protein in Membranes

This article has been retracted at the request of the authors. Concerns were raised to the Editor-in-Chief regarding Figure S5. Following a thorough examination of the data, evidence of manipulation via duplication, mirroring, and rescaling of identical data was found. The four histograms for the four conditions had all been generated from the same data. Concerns have been raised about multiple other figures as well. All figures of concern relate to black lipid membrane (BLM) electrophysiology data. Subsequent to the concerns being raised, several raw data files corresponding to each of the four conditions of recordings shown in Figure S5 were located by the authors and reanalyzed. The authors maintain that the results obtained support the conclusions drawn from Figure S5; this was true for each of the four conditions, and for three separate recordings obtained in each condition. The authors further note that the principal results of the paper, that the mouse prion protein forms channels of well-defined conductance that conduct K+ and Ca2+ but not Na+ in BLM experiments, are not affected by the figures in question. The same is true of the results of the hydrogen-deuterium exchange studies coupled with mass spectrometry and whole-cell patch-clamp experiments. Nevertheless, the authors have decided to retract the manuscript in view of the concerns that have been raised. All authors apologize for the errors and any inconvenience caused.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Pacific rockfish give clues about the genetic basis of longevity

The name “rockfish” is applied to a wide variety of different groups of fish that typically live amongst rocks on the ocean floor. Rockfish from one particular genus (Sebastes) have recently been studied by scientists from UC Berkley, to investigate the genetic basis of their unusual longevity. Tissue samples from...
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
cell.com

Cell-size control

A fundamental and still mysterious question in cell biology is “How do cells know how big they are?”. The fact that they do is evident from the strict maintenance of size homeostasis within populations of cells and has been verified by a variety of creative experiments over the past 100 years. An increasingly sophisticated understanding of cell-cycle-control mechanisms and innovations in cell imaging and analysis tools have allowed recent progress in proposing and testing models of cell-size control. Nonetheless, a biochemical understanding of how proposed cell-size mechanisms might work is only beginning to be developed. This primer introduces the field of cell-size control and discusses some of the questions that are yet to be answered.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Difference Between Human Brains And Those of Other Mammals

When it comes to the world of mammals, humans tend to stand out a fair bit. While many animals share some aspects of our intelligence, they don't take it to the same level we have. But pinning down why we're more cognitively advanced on a neurological level has been tricky; to date, studies have found no significant differences between the brains of mammals. Now, we finally have a lead. A team of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that, compared to other mammals, human brains have a much lower number of the neuronal channels that allow the flow...
SCIENCE
cell.com

The Time Machine framework: monitoring and prediction of biodiversity loss

Chemical pollution and climate change are recognised as the two main causes of Earth’s ecosystem services deterioration and overuse, linked to the loss of biodiversity. Yet, preventive interventions that mitigate this loss and preserve natural resources are inadequate because the dynamics leading to biodiversity loss are context-dependent outcomes from processes operating over many years.
SCIENCE
ucsd.edu

New Research Helps Explain the Genetic Basis of Why We Look the Way We Do

Which genes control the defining features that make us look as we do? And how do they make it happen?. In 1990, University of California San Diego biologist William McGinnis conducted a seminal experiment that helped scientists unravel how high-level control genes called Hox genes shape our appearance features. The “McGinnis experiment” helped pave the way for understanding the role of Hox genes in determining the uniform appearances of species, from humans to chimpanzees to flies.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

A Genetic Model for the "Ultimate Chickpea"

A massive international research effort has led to development of a genetic model for the ‘ultimate’ chickpea, with the potential to lift crop yields by up to 12 per cent. The research consortium genetically mapped thousands of chickpea varieties, and the UQ team then used this information to identify the most valuable gene combinations using artificial intelligence (AI).
WILDLIFE
University of Florida

Underbite regained: Species feared extinct is the only frog with true teeth on its lower jaw

In a new study, biologists laid to rest a century-old debate by confirming that a single species of frog, out of the more than 7,000 living today, has true teeth on its lower jaw. The culprit, a large marsupial frog named Gastrotheca guentheri, has puzzled scientists since its discovery in 1882 for possessing what appeared to be a complete set of jagged, daggerlike teeth on the top and bottom of its mouth.
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

White sharks can easily mistake swimmers or surfers for seals. Our research aims to reduce the risk

The presumed death of 57-year-old Paul Millachip in an apparently fatal shark bite incident near Perth on November 6 is a traumatising reminder that while shark bites are rare, they can have tragic consequences. Despite the understandably huge media attention these incidents generate, there has been little scientific insight into how and why they happen. Sharks in general, and white sharks in particular, have long been described as “mindless killers” and “man-eaters”. But our recent research confirms that some bites on humans may be the result of mistaken identity, whereby the sharks mistake humans for their natural prey based on visual similarities....
WILDLIFE
nasrq.com

Eat High-Flavonoid Foods to Reduce Cognitive Decline

Eating foods high in flavonoids—the antioxidant-rich plant compounds found in strawberries, oranges, peppers and apples—can reduce the risk of cognitive decline by 20 percent or more, reports new research published by the American Academy of Neurology. Researchers followed more than 78,000 people in their late 40s and early 50s for 20 years, asking them what they ate and to evaluate their cognitive skills. They found that those foods with more flavones, such as yellow or orange fruits and vegetables and some spices, reduced cognitive decline the most, at 38 percent—the equivalent of being three to four years younger in age.
NUTRITION
ScienceAlert

What Happens if 4 Electrons Join Up? A Brand New State of Matter Says a Recent Study

Almost 20 years after researchers first predicted electron quadruplets, evidence of their existence has been shown to occur in experimental setups, representing a brand new state of matter that opens up a whole new field of possibilities in physics. Technically what we're talking about here is fermionic quadrupling, referring to the type of particles involved and how they're interacting with each other. Now that scientists have found it, they can get to work on figuring out how to use it. If you think about superconductivity, where electrical resistance is zero, you need pairs of electrons – known as Cooper pairs – to form and...
PHYSICS
ceoworld.biz

Is There a Brain Type at the Basis of Greatness?

Is there a type of brain functioning that allows one executive to see a business opportunity that others completely miss, or allows a lawyer to draw a creative analogy that makes a winning argument in his case? What allows one person to have the kind of coherent thinking that stands out in the crowd? Now, the mechanism that allows a person to think clearly and see opportunities and connections is starting to be understood. And perhaps unsurprisingly, what makes for remarkably coherent thinking is a remarkably coherent brain, especially in the front part of the brain, the part known as the prefrontal cortex. And, fortunately, this kind of brain coherence may be within everyone’s reach.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Enhanced therapeutic foods improve cognition in malnourished children

Newswise — A nutritional supplement popular in the U.S. and added to some types of yogurt, milk and infant formula can significantly improve cognition in severely malnourished children, according to a study led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The researchers found that when the...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy