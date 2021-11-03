CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Iron ore price rebounds despite poor demand outlook

By MINING.COM Staff Writer
mining.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iron ore price recovered some ground on Wednesday after it fell below $100 per tonne for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday due to loose supply conditions and poor demand outlook. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

China factory gate prices hit 26-year high in October

China’s factory gate prices surged to a 26-year high in October amid a power crisis, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price inflation rose from 10.7% year-on-year in September to 13.5%, versus expectations for 12.3%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to a 13-month...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Lithium rush has 57 firms sniffing around Chilean contracts

In the latest sign of how hot the lithium market is right now, 57 companies have shown interest in new contracts to explore for and produce the battery metal in Chile, the government said. While the bidding process is still in an initial phase, authorities expect to have news on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Vale Indonesia expects lower nickel matte production next year

Vale Indonesia said on Wednesday its nickel matte production is expected to fall as much as 13% next year compared to normal levels, as furnace rebuilding delays brought about by the covid-19 pandemic continue to impact output. The Indonesian arm of the Brazilian mining giant is expecting nickel matte production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metals Prices#Iron Ore#Yuan#Inflation#Fastmarkets Mb#Fe#Bloomberg Intelligence#Huatai Futures#Capital Economics#Reuters
mining.com

China’s exports bring little relief to tight lead market

China exported 15,545 tonnes of refined lead in September, the highest monthly tally since 2007. The country has turned a significant net exporter for the first time since 2018. This export surge was widely expected. China has been sitting on historically high stocks of lead, while supply in the rest...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Vedanta unit sees global sustainability focus boosting zinc use

The world’s focus on sustainable use of resources to counter climate change can spur demand for zinc, a metal used for galvanizing steel structures to protect them from corrosion, Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. said. “I see zinc as a solution for sustainability across the globe,”...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures suffer first loss in 4 sessions

Oil futures declined on Wednesday to post their first loss in four sessions. Prices fell sharply on the back of a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration, and a sharp climb in the ICE U.S. Dollar index also weighed on dollar-denominated prices for oil. Traders also continued to weigh the possibility that the Biden administration will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as the government looks for ways to ease prices of the commodity. December West Texas Intermediate oil fell $2.81, or 3.3%, to settle at $81.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
mining.com

Copper price down despite supply scarcity concerns

Copper prices fell on Tuesday despite worries about shortages. Copper for delivery in December was down 0.6% on the Comex market in New York, touching $4.37 per pound ($9,614 per tonne) on Tuesday afternoon. “The market is concerned about lack of supplies going forward,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Metals sector’s recovery to continue through 2022 — report

According to the document, pent-up consumer spending, government stimulus efforts and the accelerating energy transition will continue to drive demand, prices and exploration budgets. In the view of S&P’s Metals and Mining Research team, the upswing in demand growth will drive prices higher across a range of metals in the...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Premium iron ore’s outperformance is a bearish signal

An indicator of the state of the market has in the past been the differences between the various grades of the steel-making ingredient. In times of strong demand, the lower grade 58% iron ore tends to outperform both the benchmark 62% and the high-quality 65% grades. This is because steel...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Think Daily: SA Top 40, Property Index, Kumba Iron Ore - 9 November 2021

In Monday’s trading session in the local markets, the Top 40 closed the day up by 0.33%. The Resources 10 sector went up by 1.05%, the Financial 15 went down by 0.35%, the Industrial 25 went down by 0.02% and lastly the South Africa Listed Property index up by 1.89%. The Rand traded at R14.93 against the United States Dollar, R20.24 against the Great British Pound , and R17.29 against the Euro .
MARKETS
mining.com

Nickel prices seen falling in 2022 due to surplus

Nickel prices in 2022 are seen falling from this year’s multi-year highs, Chinese research house Antaike said on Tuesday, with the global market expected to swing into a surplus as production recovers from pandemic disruptions. The most-traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange surged to a record 161,510 yuan...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
mining.com

Alcoa to restart long idled capacity at Australian aluminum smelter

Alcoa Corp said on Monday it would restart 35,000 metric tons a year of long-curtailed capacity at its Portland aluminum smelter in Australia, which will take operations at the plant to around 95% of capacity amid tight supply for the metal. The process of restarting the capacity, idled since 2009,...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy