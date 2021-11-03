CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Quantum physics in proteins

Science Daily
 9 days ago

A new analytical technique is able to provide hitherto unattainable insights into the extremely rapid dynamics of biomolecules. The team of developers, led by Abbas Ourmazd from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Robin Santra from DESY, is presenting its clever combination of quantum physics and molecular biology in the scientific journal...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Find Unexpected Ancestor in the Human Genome Thanks to AI

Judging by the evidence science has today, the modern Homo sapiens evolved about 300,000 years ago. The human race has been through a lot of changes over history, and scientists learn more about the process even today. According to ScienceAlert.com, scientists used AI (Artificial Intelligence) to find an unknown human...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Mini-Brains' The Size of Peas Are Helping Us Study Incurable Neurological Conditions

In the last few years neuroscientists have gotten much better at growing the beginnings of the human brain in the lab. Now, these 'mini-brains' are growing complex enough for us to study neurological disease in its earliest stages. The gray blobs, known as brain organoids, are not capable of consciousness, but they can teach us about the structure, diversity, and interactions of cells in certain parts of the developing brain. Researchers compare brain organoids to the structure of a fetus' brain after about a dozen weeks of growing. The little blobs can't think, but they can send out tendrils to a muscle...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Protein#Quantum Jump#Desy#Pyp
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Clever Combination of Quantum Physics and Molecular Biology

Artificial intelligence affords unprecedented insights into how biomolecules work. A new analytical technique is able to provide hitherto unattainable insights into the extremely rapid dynamics of biomolecules. The team of developers, led by Abbas Ourmazd from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and Robin Santra from DESY, is presenting its clever combination of quantum physics and molecular biology in the scientific journal Nature. The scientists used the technique to track the way in which the photoactive yellow protein (PYP) undergoes changes in its structure in less than a trillionth of a second after being excited by light.
CHEMISTRY
ithaca.edu

Physics and Astronomy Colloquia Event

You are invited to our next Physics and Astronomy Colloquia event taking place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 12:10 - 1 PM in CNS 206/208. At tomorrow's seminar, we will be joined by Dr. Alison Patteson from Syracuse University. Presenter: Dr. Alison Patteson from Syracuse University. Title: How cells...
SCIENCE
University of Arkansas

Seminar on 'Protein Dynamics' Today

Professor Jerome Baudry of the University of Alabama-Hunstville will give a seminar titled "Protein dynamics and conformational selection of proteins' ligands" from 3:05-3:55 p.m. today, Nov. 1. Everyone is welcome to attend the seminar individually via Zoom or to come to CHEM 144 where the seminar can be viewed in person with other attendees. The talk is free and open to the public.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Encoding hierarchical assembly pathways of proteins

Northwestern investigators have identified a novel approach to control the hierarchical assembly of protein pathways with DNA, according to a study published the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). The approach may facilitate the construction of synthetic protein materials, which can be used for a variety of medical...
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Dynamic Symmetry in Quantum Systems

To induce and observe such dynamical symmetry, the MIT team first initialized the system using a laser pulse. Then they directed various selected frequencies of microwave radiation at it and let it evolve, allowing it to absorb and emit the energy. “What’s amazing is that when you add such driving, it can exhibit some very fancy phenomena,” Li says. “It will have some periodic shake.” Finally, they shot another laser pulse at it and measured the visible light that it fluoresced, in order to measure its state. The measurement was only a snapshot, so they repeated the experiment many times to piece together a kind of flip book that characterized its behavior across time.
COMPUTERS
APS Physics

Quantum Coherence Reduces Friction in Quantum Heat Engines

Predictions indicate that introducing quantum coherence into quantum heat engines can significantly reduce the friction in these systems. Without the ability of quantum states to maintain their entanglement and superposition under external forcing, quantum technologies that outperform their classical counterparts would be a pipe dream. But while researchers know that this quantum coherence is key to the operation of quantum sensors and quantum information systems, for example, it is less clear how it might affect thermodynamic devices, such as quantum heat engines. Now, Hiroyasu Tajima of the University of Electro-Communications and Ken Funo of the RIKEN Cluster for Pioneering Research, both in Japan, have taken a step toward answering that question by looking at how quantum coherence influences “friction” in a quantum heat engine [1]. Tajima and Funo say that the results could help researchers build future quantum heat engines that are more powerful and efficient than current classical engines. These quantum engines might be used to cool down quantum systems or to transport energy in nanoscale devices.
SCIENCE
glasgowcourier.com

Demystifying Quantum Computing

Future technologies are cool, but they're daunting. Physics is cool, but it's vast. So what happens when we combine the two into a revolutionary new way for computers to process vast amounts of data at speeds far beyond the possibility of our current architecture?. Enter: Quantum Computing. Don't worry, this...
SOFTWARE
Quantum Frontiers

Quantum estuary

Tourism websites proclaim, “There’s beautiful…and then there’s Santa Barbara.” I can’t accuse them of hyperbole, after living in Santa Barbara for several months. Santa Barbara’s beauty manifests in its whitewashed buildings, capped with red tiles; in the glint of sunlight on ocean wave; and in the pockets of tranquility enfolded in meadows and copses. An example lies about an hour’s walk from the Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics (KITP), where I spent the late summer and early fall: an estuary. According to National Geographic, “[a]n estuary is an area where a freshwater river or stream meets the ocean.” The meeting of freshwater and saltwater echoed the meeting of disciplines at the KITP.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
APS physics

Quantum Simulation of Antiferromagnetic Heisenberg Chain with Gate-Defined Quantum Dots

Quantum-mechanical correlations of interacting fermions result in the emergence of exotic phases. Magnetic phases naturally arise in the Mott-insulator regime of the Fermi-Hubbard model, where charges are localized and the spin degree of freedom remains. In this regime, the occurrence of phenomena such as resonating valence bonds, frustrated magnetism, and spin liquids is predicted. Quantum systems with engineered Hamiltonians can be used as simulators of such spin physics to provide insights beyond the capabilities of analytical methods and classical computers. To be useful, methods for the preparation of intricate many-body spin states and access to relevant observables are required. Here, we show the quantum simulation of magnetism in the Mott-insulator regime with a linear quantum-dot array. We characterize the energy spectrum for a Heisenberg spin chain, from which we can identify when the conditions for homogeneous exchange couplings are met. Next, we study the multispin coherence with global exchange oscillations in both the singlet and triplet subspace of the Heisenberg Hamiltonian. Last, we adiabatically prepare the low-energy global singlet of the homogeneous spin chain and probe it with two-spin singlet-triplet measurements on each nearest-neighbor pair and the correlations therein. The methods and control presented here open new opportunities for the simulation of quantum magnetism benefiting from the flexibility in tuning and layout of gate-defined quantum-dot arrays.
SCIENCE
Columbia University

Untangling Quantum Information at Columbia

Modern electronics are based on binary digits, or bits. These are the most basic unit of information and are represented by one of two values: a one, or a zero. Start grouping bits together into bytes and you’ve got yourself a computer to crunch, store, and retrieve data. But as...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

From the atom bomb to quantum physics: how John Von Neumann changed the world

Neumann János Lajos, born in Budapest in 1903 to a wealthy Jewish family, negotiated some of the most lethal traps set by the 20th century, and did so with breathtaking grace. A mathematician with a vice-like memory, he survived, and saved others from, the rise of Nazism. He left Austria and joined Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study when he was just 29. He worked on ballistics in the Second World War, and atom and hydrogen bombs in the Cold War.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

How to turn specific genes on and off

Type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer are just some of the disorders associated with specific genes not "turning on" and "turning off" as they should. By using new CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology, in a recent paper in Nature Communications, McGill University researchers have described a new technique that scientists across the world can potentially use to explore novel ways of treating diseases associated with dysregulation in DNA methylation.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New method to predict stress at atomic scale

The amount of stress a material can withstand before it cracks is critical information when designing aircraft, spacecraft, and other structures. Aerospace engineers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign used machine learning for the first time to predict stress in copper at the atomic scale. According to Huck Beng Chew...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Daily

An innovative imaging technique for dynamic optical nanothermometry

A new imaging technique, developed by the teams of Professors Jinyang Liang and Fiorenzo Vetrone at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), can measure temperature in 2D, without contact, and in just a snap. The results of their research were published in the journal Nature Communications. This accurate real-time temperature detection could one day improve photothermal therapy and help in the early diagnosis of skin cancers.
CANCER
Science Daily

How monitoring quantum Otto engine affects its performance

Covering a broad spectrum of different modes of operations of engines with a working substance having just two quantum states, the researchers found that only for idealized cycles that perform infinitely slowly it makes no difference which monitoring scheme is applied. But all engines that run in finite time and hence are of practical interest work considerably better for their power output and reliability when they are monitored according to the repeated contact scheme.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy