Baltimore Man, 25, Killed In Essex Crash

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Elkton woman has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and arson after she allegedly poured gasoline on the front door of a home and lit it on fire, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said.
On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., firefighters and police officers responded to the fire in the 100 block of Pheasant Drive. One of the occupants in the home had earlier asked Zillah Marie Jones to leave the house, the fire marshal said.
A witness allegedly saw Jones leaving the scene of the fire and then used a garden hose to extinguish the flames.
Two people, including an 87-year-old woman, were inside the home at the time of the fire.
Following investigation by Deputy State Fire Marshals, a warrant was issued for Jones.
She was arrested by the Elkton Police Department on Sunday night and is currently being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bond, the fire marshal said.
Jones has been charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, attempted fourth-degree burglary, trespassing, and two counts of reckless endangerment.
