Essex, MD

Baltimore Man, 25, Killed In Essex Crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man died in a crash in Essex early Sunday morning, Baltimore County Police said.

Roger Dyer was traveling south on Rossville Boulevard past Stemmers Run Road around 2 a.m. when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unclear what factors were involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Crime & Safety
