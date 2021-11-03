CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore Colts RB/fill-in QB Tom Matte, dead at age 82

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVersatile Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte has died. Matte spent his entire 12 years in the NFL with the Colts. During...

kesq.com

enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Tom Matte, former Baltimore Colt who starred in NFL playoffs as running back and emergency quarterback, dies

Fifty-three years ago, running back Tom Matte corralled his Baltimore Colts teammates as they readied for the 1968 NFL championship game against the Browns in Cleveland. “I’m going home Sunday,” said Mr. Matte, a Cleveland native, “so don’t you SOBs embarrass me out there.” Forewarned, the Colts won, 34-0, as the prodigal son scored three touchdowns. “We played a near-perfect game,” said Dan ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports

Former Colts RB, Ohio State All-American Tom Matte dead at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ohio State football All-American Tom Matte died Tuesday, as reported by The Baltimore Sun. The former top 10 pick in the 1961 NFL Draft and two-time Pro Bowl selection, who spent his entire pro football with the Colts from 1961-72, was 82 years old.
NFL
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye, Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passes away at 82

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Matte passed away Wednesday at the age of 82, the Baltimore Ravens announced. Matte was a quarterback at Ohio State from 1958-1960. In 1960, he finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. After his time at Ohio State,...
NFL
newyorkcitynews.net

Colts RB, Ravens announcer Tom Matte dies at 82

Former Baltimore Colts running back and Ravens radio announcer Tom Matte has died at age 82. He won a Super Bowl V ring with the Colts and was a radio analyst for the Ravens when they won Super Bowl XXXV. The Ravens announced his passing Wednesday on social media. "Tom...
NFL

