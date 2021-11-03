CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boss Pet Products Acquires Pet Grooming Supplies Co.

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 7 days ago

Boss Pet Products, the Kewanee, Ill.-based subsidiary of Boss Holdings, Inc. (BSHI), has acquired the business assets of Frank Rowe & Son, Inc., a Middletown Pa.-based wholesale supplier of high-quality pet grooming supplies and equipment. “Frank Rowe and Son has a great reputation and extremely loyal following. The opportunity...

www.petproductnews.com

petproductnews.com

Feeders Pet Supply Partners With Kentucky Craft Brewery

Feeders Pet Supply has partnered with West Sixth Brewing. Together, Feeders Pet Supply will carry a plush dog toy of a West Sixth Brewing beer can. The toys will be available for $12.99 at all Feeders Pet Supply locations and online. “Feeders is proud to partner with a fellow Kentucky...
insideradio.com

Radio Connects Pet Products Advertisers with Dog Owners.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), total 2020 sales exceeded $100 billion for the first time and 69.0 million households with a dog were responsible for most of that spending. Radio is a favorite media of most dog owners, especially Millennials and Gen Xers who owned dogs at...
petproductnews.com

Pawtopia Gains Customer Loyalty with Personalized Service

Pawtopia, which has two stores in Oklahoma, focuses on providing the best in natural foods at affordable prices to its Oklahoma community, says Cassie Pomeroy, who owns the store with husband her Charles. Pet Product News: What is Pawtopia best known for?. Cassie Pomeroy: We are well known for our...
petproductnews.com

Pet Wellness Will Be a Huge Trend in 2022

For the first time in two years, SuperZoo, which is produced by World Pet Association (WPA), returned to Las Vegas in August to give pet retailers an opportunity to see the latest products and assess the market outlook for the months ahead. Judging by the number of foods, treats and supplements in the New Product Showcase and other areas on the show floor, like the new Health and Wellbeing area, it’s safe to say that pet wellness continues to be the top trend. Perhaps this is due to a more permanent work-from-home lifestyle, which enabled more bonding between people and pets, or maybe an unpredictable environment makes us want to control as many uncertainties as possible—but what is clear is that consumers are looking for solutions that extend their pets’ lives, promote health and provide every opportunity for animal companions to thrive.
Debbie Rowe
petproductnews.com

Well Groomed Franchise System Incorporates AKC S.A.F.E. Certification in Its Salons

Well Groomed Franchise System has committed to ensuring that all its franchise locations are AKC S.A.F.E. Certified Salons, American Kennel Club (AKC) officials reported. Well Groomed and the AKC are dedicated to improving pet wellness, officials said. The relationship includes in-store safety inspections by AKC, AKC Safety in the Salon training and certification for every salon employee, as well as on-going AKC grooming education and exclusive co-branded marketing efforts. In addition, Well Groomed’s proprietary technology platform will leverage AKC’s vast knowledge base of breed information to provide the most advanced wellness support possible to pet lovers and their dogs, officials added.
TrendHunter.com

Festive Pet Product Collections

Countless people have welcomed a new pet into their homes in over the last few years and Petco's Merry Makings collection was created to help pet parents welcome these important members of the household into all the festivities of the holiday season. The new collection includes matching apparel for pets and pet parents, toys, healthy treats, advent calendars and much more.
reviewed.com

These are the best pet products of 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If there’s anyone we’re willing to spoil, it’s our pets. Case in point: Americans spend nearly half a billion dollars on Halloween costumes alone for cats and dogs every year. Our furry friends certainly deserve the best when it comes to everyday products, too. We’ve looked at a bunch of gear to find the most durable, user-friendly dog leashes, cat-litter boxes, and more.
bizjournals

Makers and Manufacturers 2021: Portland Pet Food Co.

Portland Pet Food Co. makes human-grade meals and treats for dogs. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
petproductnews.com

The Honest Kitchen Introduces Human-Grade Cat Foods

The Honest Kitchen, maker of natural pet foods, treats, toppers, and supplements, has launched its 100-percent human grade cat portfolio. The new line of products includes complete and balanced dehydrated, dry, and wet foods as well as toppers, treats and a hydration booster. A selection of products is available now in independent pet supply stores as well as online at thehonestkitchen.com and authorized e-comm resellers.
petproductnews.com

Optimeal Inks Distribution Deal

Just two months after launching its brand in the U.S., Optimeal has formed an exclusive partnership with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, a family owned and operated distributor with 12 distribution centers across the U.S. Optimeal’s full line of immunity support diets for dogs and cats will be available nationwide.
petbusiness

Optimeal Partners With Phillips Pet Food & Supplies For Nationwide Distribution

Optimeal forms an exclusive partnership with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, a family owned and operated distributor with 12 distribution centers across the U.S. Phillips has helped hundreds of brands distribute their products into thousands of pet stores and to millions of consumers. Now, as part of that list, Optimeal’s full line of immunity support diets for dogs and cats will be available nationwide.
petsplusmag.com

5 New Pet Bird Products Your Customers Will Tweet About

PET BIRDS NEED help meeting their dietary, environmental and behavioral needs. Add these items to your avian offerings. Full of different colors and textures to promote exercise and help satisfy a bird’s natural urge to preen and chew. Toy keeps parrots entertained while developing essential skills that can reduce anxiety and unwanted behaviors.
Shropshire Star

Pets at Home boss quits after 11 years with retailer

Peter Pritchard said he will stay in post until next summer to help with a smooth transition at the company. The chief executive of Pets at Home has announced he will quit the business next summer after 11 years with the firm. Peter Pritchard joined the retailer in 2011 as...
petproductnews.com

Pet Supplies Plus Launches New Customer Loyalty Program

Pet Supplies Plus is rolling out its new loyalty program, Pet Supplies Plus Rewards. Free to enroll, this new program will give customers the freedom and flexibility to redeem their points for Rewards to use on products and brands they trust most for their pets, said company officials. Member benefits...
connect-bridgeport.com

Eastern Pet Supply Opens at New Johnson Avenue Location

Today, Eastern Pet Supply opens in its new, larger location. The store – the largest family-owned pet store in the state – is still situate on. Johnson Avenue, but across the street from its former store at Blake Center. “We have been searching for a new place because we could...
Las Vegas Sun

As CBD products become more mainstream, pet owners explore benefits for their animals

Even though his small specialty pet food store sold CBD, or cannabidiol, products, Frank Shaw wasn’t convinced of their effectiveness. He changed his tune when his dog, a young Shar Pei named Gracie, became sick and stopped eating a couple of years ago. Out of desperation, Shaw, co-owner of Three Dog Bakery franchise in northwest Las Vegas, started smearing a ginger honey CBD product in Gracie’s mouth.
petproductnews.com

Feeders Pet Supply Opens New Kentucky Store

Feeders Pet Supply is opening its newest store in Georgetown, Ky. The new store is located at 100 Ikebana Path in Georgetown. To celebrate the new location, Feeders Pet Supply will host a grand opening event Oct. 30-31. “We couldn’t be more excited to be expanding Feeders Pet Supply in...
MarketWatch

Petco opens NYC flagship for premium pet products and services

Petco Health & Wellness Co. Inc. announced the launch of its first concept flagship in New York City, Reddy Soho. The boutique will sell premium products and offer high-end services like a fitting station for trying on pet sweaters and other items, on-site monogramming and personalized custom tags and whipped cream cups for dogs. Petco launched Reddy, a brand inspired by millennial, urban pet owners, in 2018. It offers pet bowls, collars, leashes and more. Exclusive items will also be available at the Soho flagship. Petco stock, which began trading in January, has gained 15.6% over the past three months. The S&P 500 index is up 3.4% for the period.
