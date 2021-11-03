CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Augustine announced

By Stuart Korfhage
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs proud as Fort Mose Historic State Park leaders are with what they've helped establish at the site in St. Augustine, they're always faced with the question: Where's the fort?. Well, it was destroyed in 1740, but the effort to construct a replica at the park is gaining momentum....

www.bizjournals.com

