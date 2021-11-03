Inaugural Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series in St. Augustine announced

We are very pleased to present the return of “The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series”, to be presented on the first Friday monthly at The Sandrell Rivers Theater. This lovely venue’s namesake is near and dear to our hearts, and the theme of our first event is as well. Please join us for a birthday tribute to SJO Founding Father “The Mahj” China Valles! The evening’s music magic will feature dear friends “Mojo Ike and Lady Val Woods Band”. 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM, Friday, November 5, 2021 at The Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33127; 305-284-8800 | Free Covered Parking; https://www.sandrellriverstheater.com; Admission $16.00 | Tickets/Reservations can be purchased on the Sandrell Rivers Theater website, and at the box office. *Become a new SJO member or renew your membership and admission to our December 3rd concert will be waived! Please contact us at: ChinaVallesSJO@gmail.com.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO