Penguins star Crosby, defenseman Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in...

cbslocal.com

Penguins Recall P.O Joseph As Pettersson, Ruhwedel Added To COVID-19 Protocol List

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made roster changes after more players have been added to the NHL’s Covid-19 Protocol List. Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are now on the COVID-19 protocol list, according to the Penguins. To fill the roster gap, defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from...
NHL
KESQ

Penguins star Crosby to make season debut against Devils

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins star will make his season debut when the Penguins host New Jersey. Crosby, 34, underwent left wrist surgery on Sept. 8. The Penguins say center Jeff Carter will also return after missing time after testing positive for COVID-19. Pittsburgh is off to a 3-2-2 start but its offense has struggled of late. The Penguins have dropped two straight while being outscored by a combined 9-1.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins list Sidney Crosby as 'day to day' in recovery from wrist surgery

Even if he was drafted more than five years ago, forward Kasper Bjorkqvist still is relatively new to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He hasn’t even played a game of consequence for the NHL club as of yet. But Tuesday, a day after he was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chad Ruhwedel's status as regular Penguins defenseman hits snag with covid protocol

Chad Ruhwedel’s resume certainly is limited. A Stanley Cup ring in 2017? OK, that’s pretty nice. After that, it drops off. Especially when you consider in his first nine years as an NHLer, he almost was strictly a reserve, asked to jump on the ice whenever another defenseman was injured or unavailable.
NHL
Sidney Crosby
Brian Dumoulin
fox8tv.com

Two Penguins Out with COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. They are the seventh and eighth members of the Penguins to test positive for COVID-19...
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby skates with top line in practice Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Penguins were destined to suffer a first regulation defeat of the 2021-22 NHL season eventually. Such a loss came Tuesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning rode into town and thrashed the Pens 5-1 as Pittsburgh superstar Sidney Crosby remained sidelined due to the wrist surgery he underwent on Sept. 8.
NHL
USA Today

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby out of action again after testing positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday after both tested positive. Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby is dealing with mild symptoms while Dumoulin remains asymptomatic. Crosby's positive test came less than a week after he made his season debut, missing the opening six games while recovering from left wrist surgery.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Crosby Pulled from Penguins Roster After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced unfortunate news on Wednesday when they tweeted: “Not the news we were hoping for. Coach Sullivan confirms that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin missed practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Both players are in the COVID protocol right now. Crosby has mild symptoms and Dumoulin is currently asymptomatic.”
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Jarry working on ‘tough’ shootouts

Tristan Jarry, who has put up top tier numbers this season, was beaten two of three times in the shootout, as the Penguins lost in Chicago, 3-2. It prolonged a trend of poor performances in shootouts for him.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Blackhawks Likely To Trade These Two Players Soon.

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton but it would be surprising that the team can still turn it around to make the playoffs. With so many high salary and veteran players on the roster, don't be surprised to see some names shipped out of town. New general manager...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
NHL
KESQ

Ovechkin ties Hull for 4th all-time; Caps down Sabres 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list and help the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres. Tom Wilson added two goals and Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed his ninth, 10th and 11th assists as the Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak. Ovechkin also assisted on two goals, including Wilson’s first that gave Washington an early lead it never relinquished. Connor McMichael and John Carlson also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for the Capitals. Cody Eakin, Anders Bjork and Colin Miller scored for the Sabres.
NHL

