Just in the past few weeks I have really felt the mood in my circle of friends lighten up considerably. More and more friends, co-workers, and even family members are talking about gathering for weekend parties or attending social events for the holidays. Granted, we're not totally out from under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least things appear to be getting brighter and brighter in our efforts to mitigate that deadly virus.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO