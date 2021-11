Through eight weeks, things aren’t quite going according to plan for the 49ers, but the sky is not falling in San Francisco and the season can be salvaged. After losing their fourth game in a row to the Indianapolis Colts during Week 7, the San Francisco 49ers got back into the win column versus the Chicago Bears in Week 8. The win, pushing the Niners to 3-4 on the season, is good enough to land the team back in third place of the NFC West but still leaves them on the outside of the playoff bracket, looking in.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO