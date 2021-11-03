J.C. Jackson Misses Wednesday’s Patriots Practice With Illness

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots were missing a pretty important member of their defense when the team took the practice field on Wednesday. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was a surprise absence from New England’s first practice of Week 9.

Jackson was the only player to miss practice on Wednesday, sitting out the session with an illness. The Patriots listed 11 other players as limited on the day:

DT Christian Barmore, Foot

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

DL Carl Davis, Hand

S Cody Davis, Hand

S Kyle Dugger, Neck

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Not having Jackson would obviously be a big loss for the New England secondary, which is already getting accustomed to life without slot corner Jonathan Jones. It would force Bill Belichick to likely go with Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams on the outside, with Myles Bryant in the slot. There’s also a chance that Shaun Wade could make his New England debut this weekend if Jackson cannot play.

Jackson has three interceptions on the season — all against the New York Jets — to go with a team-high 10 passes defended.

For Carolina, quarterback Sam Darnold (Concussion/Right Shoulder) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Toe) were both limited on Wednesday. Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (Quad) was among the seven players listed as full participants in the practice.