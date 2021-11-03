CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

J.C. Jackson Misses Wednesday’s Patriots Practice With Illness

CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFhIB_0claTLPk00

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots were missing a pretty important member of their defense when the team took the practice field on Wednesday. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was a surprise absence from New England’s first practice of Week 9.

Jackson was the only player to miss practice on Wednesday, sitting out the session with an illness. The Patriots listed 11 other players as limited on the day:

DT Christian Barmore, Foot
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
DL Carl Davis, Hand
S Cody Davis, Hand
S Kyle Dugger, Neck
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

Not having Jackson would obviously be a big loss for the New England secondary, which is already getting accustomed to life without slot corner Jonathan Jones. It would force Bill Belichick to likely go with Jalen Mills and Joejuan Williams on the outside, with Myles Bryant in the slot. There’s also a chance that Shaun Wade could make his New England debut this weekend if Jackson cannot play.

Jackson has three interceptions on the season — all against the New York Jets — to go with a team-high 10 passes defended.

For Carolina, quarterback Sam Darnold (Concussion/Right Shoulder) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Toe) were both limited on Wednesday. Former Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (Quad) was among the seven players listed as full participants in the practice.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Patriots stock up, stock down following Week 9 win vs. Panthers: J.C. Jackson picks off Sam Darnold twice

The New England Patriots are above .500 for the first time this season after a dominating win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, giving the club its third-consecutive victory. Even as the team committed two early turnovers and gave the Panthers strong field position, the defense held them to field goals and the offense would respond with immediate touchdowns on the other side, displaying strong complementary football, which helped them to move to 5-4 on the year.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Dominate Panthers 24-6, Improve Record To 5-4 On The Season

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time this season, the New England Patriots are above .500. They reached that mark with a convincing 24-6 victory over the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday. Mac Jones didn’t have to do much, completing 12 of his 18 passes for 139 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Rhamondre Stevenson had over 100 yards from scrimmage — 62 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards — while Damien Harris (rushing) and Hunter Henry (receiving) each scored a touchdown for the visitors. J.C. Jackson also returned an interception 88 yards for a New England touchdown, the first score of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Davis
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Shaun Wade
NESN

Did J.C. Jackson Throw Shade At Chargers Receivers With this Comment?

FOXBORO, Mass. — J.C. Jackson might have given his opponent some bulletin board material ahead of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Chargers. First, New England’s top corner was effusive in his praise of Los Angeles receiver Keenan Allen. “One of the best” receivers in the NFL, Jackson said of Allen on Thursday.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots injury report: J.C. Jackson’s status still unclear

For the second day in a row, the Patriots were without cornerback J.C. Jackson (illness) at practice. The 25-year-old was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, and is listed as ‘did not participate’ on Thursday’s injury report. Jackson missing two days of practice puts his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Concussion#New England#American Football#Foxboro#Neck K Nick Folk#Abdomen Te Jonnu Smith#Shoulder Lb Josh Uche
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Was Mighty Impressed With Jamie Collins’ Athleticism And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Try, for one second, to estimate how many football players Bill Belichick has coached in his life. It’s ridiculous. From his days with the Baltimore Colts in 1975, to his work with receivers and special teams in Detroit, to his year with the Broncos, to his dozen years with the Giants, four with the Browns, one with Bill Parcells in New England, three more with Parcells and the Jets, and the 20-plus seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick has coached a lot of players. A lot of players. It stood...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.C. Jackson nabs a pair of impressive INTs in Patriots' rout of Panthers

In what has been an uphill climb for both passing offenses, cornerback J. C. Jackson recorded a pick-six for the New England Patriots as they took on the Carolina Panthers. At the midway point of the third quarter, Jackson was able to pick off Sam Darnold for New England’s first interception of the game. He was able to take it 88 yards to the end zone and that extended the Patriots lead to 21-6 following the extra point. This was the sixth-longest interception return in Patriots history.
NFL
ESPN

J.C. Jackson's 88-yard pick-6 puts Patriots in control of Panthers

CHARLOTTE - New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson returned a gift throw by Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold 88 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's game, highlighting how the Patriots' defense was carrying the day. Jackson's pick-6, the sixth longest in team history, came on a second-and-11 play with just more than seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.
NFL
WJBF

Pats shut down Darnold, Panthers, cruise to 24-6 victory

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Bill Belichick has the blueprint for beating Sam Darnold, and it starts with disguising coverages. His players just seem to do the rest. New England’s defense intercepted Darnold on three consecutive possessions in the second half — including one that J.C. Jackson returned 88 yards for a touchdown — and the […]
NFL
Boston Herald

Stephon Gilmore intercepts Mac Jones, but J.C. Jackson’s big day overshadows former Patriots cornerback

Stephon Gilmore studied the film and knew he would have an opportunity against former teammate Jakobi Meyers on Sunday afternoon. Gilmore, playing in his second game for the Carolina Panthers after the Patriots traded the star cornerback in October, made Meyers pay in the second quarter, when he outsmarted the Pats’ wideout to intercept Mac Jones in New England territory.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Snap Count Analysis: How Pats Kept J.C. Jackson Fresh Vs. Panthes

Breaking down snap counts and play percentages from the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday:. — The Patriots employed more “pony” (two-running back) sets than usual, frequently putting third-down back Brandon Bolden on the field with either Rhamondre Stevenson or Damien Harris. They got creative with these packages, too, aligning Bolden in the slot on three snaps and out wide on three more.
NFL
providencejournal.com

Mark Daniels: Unlike past star cornerbacks, the Patriots should prioritize J.C. Jackson. Here's why.

In New England, it’s a tale as old as time. When a talented cornerback is on the Patriots, it’s only a matter of time before he moves on. It started in 2004 when the Patriots released cornerback Ty Law to clear over $12 million in cap space. In 2008, Asante Samuel carried the torch. After being franchised, the All-Pro signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2013, after earning All-Pro honors, Aqib Talib bolted to Denver in free agency. Darrelle Revis was next, leaving the Patriots after an All-Pro season in 2014. Following a Pro Bowl and then All-Pro seasons, Malcolm Butler left in free agency in 2018.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy