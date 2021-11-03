Kevon King slimmed down in the offseason. Now, he has Oscar Smith eyeing another state title.

King's transformation, which included changing his running style, helped top-ranked Oscar Smith win another Southeastern District title. The Tigers host No. 2 Phoebus on Friday. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Kevon King had just helped lead Oscar Smith to the Class 6 state title in May.

But instead of resting during the short break before training camp began in July, King went back to work.

“Right when we finished up, he really attacked it because he started getting some interest from several Division I schools,” said Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott. “They wanted to see him tighten up his body a little bit. And he did a great job of improving his speed and overall endurance.”

King dropped 15 pounds from his 6-foot frame to get down to 200 pounds.

The loss of weight hasn’t made him easier to tackle, either. It’s actually made him even tougher because he changed his running style.

Now, he’s learned to finish off runs.

“We wanted him to be a better finishing back,” said running backs coach Steve O’Neal. “Part of that was being able to continue to gain yards after first contact. We wanted him to continue to drive his legs before the play was over.”

King loves his transformation.

“I felt like this could be my year,” said King, who has rushed for more than 700 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns. “I’ve just learned to be patient. Then when I see the hole, I accelerate.”

That running style has helped top-ranked Oscar Smith win another Southeastern District title. The Tigers, who will host No. 2 Phoebus on Friday, have now won or shared 16 of the past 17 titles.

Even in the Tigers’ lone loss this season against nationally ranked St. John Bosco of California, King was one of the few bright spots as he rushed for 90 yards on seven carries, including runs of 27 and 34 yards.

He said that game gave him a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“It surely did,” said King, who has drawn recruiting interest from Indiana, Marshall, Temple and Elon. “I felt if I could do great against the No. 3 team in the nation, I can go against anybody.”

He’s proven to be unstoppable.

“I think he has the great combination of power, speed and balance,” Scott said. “I think that combination allows him to run through some tackles. A lot of times, people try to really bring it because he’s a bigger guy, but he’s been able to run through or to bounce off, and those guys slide down off him.”

King’s pass-catching ability also has added to his versatility, making him an every-down running back.

“He’s got speed, he’s got great vision, and he’s patient,” O’Neal said. “But I think the great thing about Kevon is that he wanted to get better and be the best that he could be.”

Offensive lineman Brock Stukes said watching King gives the line confidence each time he touches the ball.

“He surprises me on the field,” Stukes said. “Even if I miss a block, he’ll bounce off that and keep running. Then I’ll see him running down the field, going between three defenders, but he somehow bounces off them. I love to see it. That man is a bad man.”

