CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kevon King slimmed down in the offseason. Now, he has Oscar Smith eyeing another state title.

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOEsa_0claSsqu00
King's transformation, which included changing his running style, helped top-ranked Oscar Smith win another Southeastern District title. The Tigers host No. 2 Phoebus on Friday. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

Kevon King had just helped lead Oscar Smith to the Class 6 state title in May.

But instead of resting during the short break before training camp began in July, King went back to work.

“Right when we finished up, he really attacked it because he started getting some interest from several Division I schools,” said Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott. “They wanted to see him tighten up his body a little bit. And he did a great job of improving his speed and overall endurance.”

King dropped 15 pounds from his 6-foot frame to get down to 200 pounds.

The loss of weight hasn’t made him easier to tackle, either. It’s actually made him even tougher because he changed his running style.

Now, he’s learned to finish off runs.

“We wanted him to be a better finishing back,” said running backs coach Steve O’Neal. “Part of that was being able to continue to gain yards after first contact. We wanted him to continue to drive his legs before the play was over.”

King loves his transformation.

“I felt like this could be my year,” said King, who has rushed for more than 700 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns. “I’ve just learned to be patient. Then when I see the hole, I accelerate.”

That running style has helped top-ranked Oscar Smith win another Southeastern District title. The Tigers, who will host No. 2 Phoebus on Friday, have now won or shared 16 of the past 17 titles.

Even in the Tigers’ lone loss this season against nationally ranked St. John Bosco of California, King was one of the few bright spots as he rushed for 90 yards on seven carries, including runs of 27 and 34 yards.

He said that game gave him a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“It surely did,” said King, who has drawn recruiting interest from Indiana, Marshall, Temple and Elon. “I felt if I could do great against the No. 3 team in the nation, I can go against anybody.”

He’s proven to be unstoppable.

“I think he has the great combination of power, speed and balance,” Scott said. “I think that combination allows him to run through some tackles. A lot of times, people try to really bring it because he’s a bigger guy, but he’s been able to run through or to bounce off, and those guys slide down off him.”

King’s pass-catching ability also has added to his versatility, making him an every-down running back.

“He’s got speed, he’s got great vision, and he’s patient,” O’Neal said. “But I think the great thing about Kevon is that he wanted to get better and be the best that he could be.”

Offensive lineman Brock Stukes said watching King gives the line confidence each time he touches the ball.

“He surprises me on the field,” Stukes said. “Even if I miss a block, he’ll bounce off that and keep running. Then I’ll see him running down the field, going between three defenders, but he somehow bounces off them. I love to see it. That man is a bad man.”

Larry Rubama, 757-446-2273, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Front infobox:

Friday’s game

No. 2 Phoebus (8-0) at No. 1 Oscar Smith, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Jamestown vs. Tabb

at Bailey Field, 7 p.m.

Larry Rubama’s pick: Tabb, 23-7

Marty O’Brien’s pick: Tabb 28-12

Kecoughtan vs. No. 15 Woodside

at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m.

Larry: Woodside 26-6

Marty: Woodside, 21-6

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz picks: Churchland, Deep Creek renew rivalry in Class 4 Region A quarterfinal

The last time Churchland and Deep Creek met on the football field was 1995 when the Truckers were part of the Southeastern District. The Hornets won that game 29-21. The two teams meet in the Class 4 Region A quarterfinals on Thursday when the Truckers host the Hornets at 7 p.m. The game was moved from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather. The Truckers (8-2) have reached the ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
duboiscountyherald.com

Four Downs: Pats seek another title game berth

Here’s the information for Heritage Hills’ game Friday night. Teams: Heritage Hills (8-2) at Evansville Bosse (3-7), Sectional 32 Semifinals, Enlow Field, 8 p.m. Last Meeting: Heritage Hills ran away with a 49-0 win in the sectional semifinals Oct. 31, 2014. 1. Heritage Hills is riding a four-game winning streak...
FOOTBALL
texashsfootball.com

Looking For Another State Title: The Tuscola Jim Ned Indians

The Tuscola Jim Ned Indians are 8-0 on the season and are the defending 3A Division-1 State Champions, led by a supercharged ground attack that leaves scorched earth in their wake to the tune of 305 rushing yards per game. The Indians average 10 yards per carry and have scored 34 rushing touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
heraldcourier.com

WATCH NOW: PREP VOLLEYBALL: Another Maiden guides Rebels to Hogoheegee title

EMORY, Va. – The Ella Maiden era is over at Patrick Henry, but another Maiden has become a big smash in volleyball. Avery Maiden, younger sister of current Milligan University star Ella Maiden, delivered 17 kills Thursday as the PH Rebels took a 20-25, 25-20, 25-9, 25-15 win over the Chilhowie Warriors for the Hogoheegee District tournament title.
EMORY, VA
fortwaynesnbc.com

Carroll Chargers cross country teams eyeing state titles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE'S NBC) - The Carroll boys and girls cross country teams are set to compete in the IHSAA State Finals in Terre Haute, IN this Saturday. The girls program is looking to capture a title for the first time since 2019, while 2016 was the last time the boys brought the hardware back to Carroll.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
SCNow

Balanced attack has Lake View eying another region crown

LAKE VIEW – Lake View’s 38-32 loss to Hannah-Pamplico on Oct. 1 was a setback but not one that couldn’t be overcome as it turns out. Fast forward to the end of the year, and the defending 1A lower state champion Wild Gators (7-2, 2-1) are exactly where they want to be – with the Region 5-A title still in sight.
LAKE VIEW, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O'neal
Person
John Bosco
yourpickenscounty.com

Pickens eyeing 4A state title as playoff run begins

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team downed Travelers Rest and Westside to complete a clean slate of region wins and now turns its attention to the state playoffs. “The Lady Blue Flame had a strong finish to the regular season this week as they beat...
PICKENS, SC
Union-Recorder

GMC earns Raider state titles, now eyeing nationals

Last weekend marked a couple of firsts for the Georgia Military College Preparatory School JROTC Raider teams. For the first time in the program’s history, the cadets brought back two state championships as both the all-male and mixed squads earned top honors at the competition held at Spalding High School in Griffin. It was also the first time that a GMC Prep male team has won a state title. The school’s all-female team had a strong showing as well, earning a third-place finish to round out a dominant weekend.
GRIFFIN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoebus#Division#Tigers
Reporter

Jenkintown boys eye another Class A title

The Jenkintown boys cross country team will race for its third Class A State Title in the past four years when the Drakes head to Hershey on Saturday morning for the PIAA Championships. Races, held near the Hershey Entertainment Complex, will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the Class A girls,...
JENKINTOWN, PA
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake-area schools win regional XC titles, have eyes on states

CHARLOTTE – Hough had two of the top three finishers in the girls cross country 4A West Regional Oct. 30. Lilly Walters took first place at McAlpine Creek Park in 18 minutes, 13 seconds, leading the race wire to wire. The Alabama commit guided the Huskies to a third-place team finish to qualify for the state championship for the seventh straight year. Less than a minute later, freshman Reagan Rainey was third in 18:47.
CHARLOTTE, NC
republictimes.net

New coach has Hawks eyeing state bid

Following the regular season, Gibault Catholic High School volleyball head coach Kelsey Hartung was unable to serve in her role for the postseason, temporarily handing the reins over to assistant coach Bob Vollmer. It certainly was a trial by fire, but now Vollmer’s red hot Hawks are playing in the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

The Woodlands has another strong finish at state meet

ROUND ROCK — The Woodlands remained the top program in the Greater Houston area after a solid performance for both the boys and girls programs during the University Interscholastic League Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park. The boys team jumped up a spot from last year with...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Pharos-Tribune

Lewis Cass Marching Kings win state title in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Lewis Cass Marching Kings won their third state title in five years on Saturday at the ISSMA 2021 State Marching Band Finals held at Lucas Oil Stadium. Lewis Cass placed first in Class D, edging runner-up Fairfield High School from Goshen and third-place finisher Springs Valley High School from French Lick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Baltimore

Penn State Suspends Lineman For Sideline Shove Of Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJZ) — Penn State defensive lineman Fred Hansard will be suspended for the first half of the team’s game against Michigan after he shoved Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa on the sidelines last Saturday, coach James Franklin said. During the third quarter of the Terrapins-Nittany Lions game, television cameras showed Hansard, who was not in the game at that moment, shoving Tagovailoa to the ground after the quarterback ran out of bounds. Referees did not throw a penalty flag after the incident. Tagovailoa was seen on the ground and in pain, but he managed to play the rest of the...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy