The new Off Broadway play “Morning Sun” was written for Edie Falco — and it’s not the most comfortable thing for her. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “It was disarming for me,” the actor explained on Variety’s Stagecraft podcast, on which she appeared with her co-stars Blair Brown and Marin Ireland. “As far as I’m concerned, the farther away I am from the character the more fully I can inhabit it. You’re just diving into your imagination based on their vocal rhythms or where they’re from. [But] every place that’s made reference to [in “Morning Sun”] are places that I pass every...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO