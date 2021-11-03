CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather 11-3-21

By Grant Olson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upper level ridge will briefly be over the area today for mostly cloudy and dry weather with areas of light rain over Northeast Washington coming to an end early this morning as warm air lift lifts north of the area. Northcentral Washington weather today will be quiet with partly to...

KYTV

First Alert Weather: Storms Tonight Then Colder

Police searching for suspect in shooting of juvenile at Springfield park. Grant Beach Park Neighborhood says enough is enough after juvenile shot. The Nixa High School Marching Band left Wednesday for Indianapolis to compete in a national competition. Daylight hours should be dry over the Ozarks, but a line of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kxnet.com

Rain today and snow tomorrow, big changes are on the way

Today: Rain will slowly push east today as highs return to the 40s. Light rain accumulation of around a tenth of an inch is possible with morning rain. Areas in the far west have a chance at a little afternoon sunshine. Winds will increase from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.
MINOT, ND
klin.com

NWS 2021-22 Winter Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service – Omaha released their 2021-2022 winter outlook. After combing over dozens of models and reviewing 30 years of weather patterns, the outlook for the season is a bit of a mixed bag. Meteorologist Brett Albright says, “The general trend in terms of what we are expecting...
OMAHA, NE
Channel 6000

How long until the atmospheric river hits Oregon?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – During the rainy season, we hunt out as much dry time as we can find. This Wednesday, you may want to tackle the day early because the rain is returning by this evening. That doesn’t sound too bad — but after that, it is expected to rain until Friday.
OREGON STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Fall storm arrives Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN - As our team of FOX 17 Meteorologists have been advertising for days, a strong fall storm will be arriving in the Great Lakes on Thursday. Initially, it will bring wind, rain, and mild temperatures in the mid/upper 50s. Winds will likely be sustained on Thursday between 15 to 25 mph inland, and 20 to 30 mph at the immediate lakeshore from the south/west. They are expected to gust to 40 mph or better! See our wind graphic below. The image is valid for 6 A.M. Thursday. The larger, white numbers are sustained winds over two-minutes. The "G" number represents the gusts...although these tend to be underestimated by forecast models. The arrow represents the direction from which the wind comes. Map colors are tied to actual wind speeds. The warmer the tones (orange/red), the higher the wind speed.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: 1st Accumulating Snow Of The Season Expected Up North

WHAT WE KNOW – First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota Thursday evening – Soaking rain for most of Minnesota beginning Wednesday afternoon – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of more light snow on Saturday WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – When exactly wintry mix will turn to snow Thursday night into Friday morning – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Soaking rains began falling Wednesday on Minnesota as a storm system...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Cold front marching to Florida will bring weekend weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everything remains on track for the timing of a frontal passage on the Suncoast late in the day Friday into early Saturday. As the cold front approaches, our winds will twist to the southeast and then southwest on Friday. That will bring a slow increase in moisture with a spike in humidity on Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Front & Showers On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After such a bright and warm Wednesday, a strong cold front is taking aim at Maryland to wrap up our work week. Your commute to work Thursday morning should be a sunny one, but the bright skies will be short-lived. Clouds take over by the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The cold front will bring rain to Maryland starting late Thursday night, with the bulk of the moisture reaching the Baltimore area early Friday morning. Generally, we’ll just get moderate showers out of this system, but there could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well. Plan on...
MARYLAND STATE
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER WEDNESDAY 11-10-21

Local weather report for Wednesday, November 10. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 67° to a high of 74°. Sunrise is 6:09 AM and Sunset 4:54 PM . Night. There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 35% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

Hokey Weather Facts 11/11/21

Breonna Taylor: Former police chief defends decision to fire officer who fired fatal shot. Cosgrove lost his job in January because he fired into Taylor’s apartment 16 times without properly identifying a target. Louisville woman creates ‘Fence for the Missing’ outside Merriwether home. Updated: 5 hours ago. The fence's owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Plenty Of Sunshine Today

Hi Everyone!   After a cold front passing by overnight gave us an hour or so of rain, we have dried out nicely. The sun has returned and we will have a fairly sunny afternoon with a forecast high of 69°. Not yesterday’s 75° at BWI-Marshall, but still behind a cold front in early November when we only drop back to essentially 70°, well that is a WIN! I think, not unlike yesterday,  that staying in the mid 60s on either side of the day’s high is a big deal. By the numbers, a totally mild afternoon.   Tomorrow we will still, with...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Mild Day Before Rain Returns

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day before rain chances ramp up. It’s a colder morning as temperatures range from the 30s to 40s. Wednesday’s highs reach the 50s underneath a mostly cloudy sky. A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Northwest Indiana until 8 a.m. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted for Northwest Indiana and Kanakee County (IL) until 9 a.m. Visibility reduce to a quarter of a mile or less through mid-morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/m2CN2BDbb6 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 10, 2021 Shower chances hold out through Friday and this weekend.  
CHICAGO, IL

