Jay-Z Is Finally On Instagram, He’s The Only Person Beyoncé Follows, Naturally

By O
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4KQD_0claQM7Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nNgA_0claQM7Q00

Source: New York Daily News / Getty

Jay-Z is finally, officially on the ‘Gram.

Yesterday (November 2), Twitter and Instagram was ablaze with the news that Jay-Z had finally gotten his own Instagram page, and naturally his wife, Beyoncé pressed that “Follow” button on his page. That makes the number of people she’s following…1.

That’s pretty exclusive company that Jay is in right now.

Jay’s first and only post thus far is for that of the upcoming cowboy western film, The Harder They Fall, which features an all-Black cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield amongst many others. Serving as an executive producer on the film and having some new material on the soundtrack, it makes sense that Jay would use the buzz around his new IG page to promote the project he’s currently backing in a few ways.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayz)

Jay-Z’s first IG story is also related to the film as it serves as a countdown to the premiere of the film later today (November 3). Look at Jay learning how to use Instagram Stories. We’re lowkey proud of him.

Knowing Hov, his page will primarily serve to promote projects and artists he’s involved in as opposed to personal posts as he’s been known to be a very private person. Might get a few pics of his kids or Beyoncé if she has some new material dropping. Though the page is less than 24 hours old, already Jay-Z has 2 million followers and features a picture of himself during his “Hawaiian Sophie” days complete with the flat top, gold teeth, and big gold rope chain.

Nice touch, Jay.

Y’all just know his DM’s are going to be flooded with demos, groupies, and haters going forward.

Are you following Jay-Z’s IG page? What would you like to see him post? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

