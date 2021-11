In elementary school, when it came time to choose a band instrument, I went for the trumpet. I’d heard some hot cornet playing from Fred Vigorito, leader of the Galvanized Jazz Band, and my dad would bleat a few notes on his battered horn playing along with records on the weekend. Turns out my embouchure was not suited for the trumpet, and as there were 15 of those and no trombones, my height and substantial lips inspired my teacher Mr. Forbes to hand me a slide version with—mercifully—no valves. While I still play it (and the tuba) for fun and for casual gigs, I realized early on if I wanted to be a professional musician, I should stick with my first instrument, the piano.

