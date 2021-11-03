CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Scientists use drone technology to aid blowhole research

By Jeremy Shere
indianapublicmedia.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleY: Drones can be pretty cool. D: They’re used for everything from flying for fun to delivering packages …. Y: Scientists at Macquarie University, in Australia, use drones to harvest bacteria from the vapors that come from the blowholes of whales. D: That sounds crazy. How does it work?....

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Not Science Fiction: German Scientists Harness the Power of Photosynthesis for New Way To “Breathe”

Photosynthesizing algae injected into the blood vessels of tadpoles supply oxygen to their brains. Leading a double life in water and on land, frogs have many breathing techniques – through the gills, lungs, and skin – over the course of their lifetime. Now German scientists have developed another method that allows tadpoles to “breathe” by introducing algae into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The method developed, presented October 13 in the journal iScience, provided enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Using CRISPR Technology, Scientists Plan to Grow a More Durable Strawberry

More than a third of all fresh strawberries that consumers buy end up getting tossed out because they're bruised, moldy or mushy. Now, two companies have teamed up to solve this problem. The J.R. Simplot Company and Plant Sciences Inc. plan to edit the DNA of strawberries and make these...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Drone Flights Give Scientists Better Data on Vegetation in the Arctic Tundra

Climate change is changing the health and distribution of plants around the world. Scientists use various satellite and airborne systems to monitor vegetation changes over space and time. However, these systems have low resolution. This limits their use in identifying fine-scale patterns and properties of plants. This problem is especially great in the Arctic, where vegetation is more mixed than in other ecosystems. Scientists recently adopted unoccupied aerial systems (UASs) for high-resolution monitoring of changes in vegetation through the Next Generation Ecosystem Experiment (NGEE)-Arctic. UASs provide high-resolution data on vegetation that improves scientists’ understanding of how plants respond to the environment. These data help scientists better predict how climate change affects ecosystems on Earth.
WILDLIFE
WebMD

Scientists Regrow Lizard's Tail with Stem Cell Technology

Nov. 5, 2021 -- Scientists have used gene editing on lizard embryonic stem cells to help adult lizards regrow severed tails, making them the closest species to humans to regenerate a lost appendage. Lizards have a reputation for dropping their tails in self-defense when attacked, distracting predators long enough to...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Whales#Fish#Drone Technology#The Scientists#Macquarie University#Gopro
northcoastcitizen.com

Webinars feature emerging scientists, researchers

The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is hosting two webinars featuring talks by emerging scientists and other young researchers, on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. The organization has been celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and sponsoring a series of talks by leading national experts on the future challenges facing our coast and ocean. These final webinars of the series feature the work of the younger generation of scientists whose work will provide information to those working to preserve the coastal environment in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
EETimes.com

Researchers Demo Human Body Communications Using Binaural Hearing Aids

Scientists from the Tokyo University of Science have demonstrated the potential of human body communications by designing binaural hearing aids that safely use head tissue as the transmission medium for electromagnetic signals. Progress in miniaturization and wireless communications has given rise to wearable devices for medical monitors to AR/VR headwear. While the traditional method of transmitting signals relies on wireless technology, for wearables to truly transcend, they will require a more efficient form of communication, such as wireless body area networks (WBAN). Those networks have their drawbacks, including being unsafe from a cybersecurity standpoint, absorbing electromagnetic radiation, and having a tendency to block signals.
ELECTRONICS
osfhealthcare.org

Accelerating the use of 3D modeling technology

For years, surgeons have gleaned as much information as they can from typical X-ray, CT or MRI scans to prepare for a major operation. But, when dealing with complex anatomies such as congenital heart disease or tumor location throughout the body, there is no telling what a surgeon will discover once they get inside. I’ve always thought we can do better. And at OSF HealthCare, we ARE doing better.
ELECTRONICS
uasweekly.com

Kongsberg Geospatial, SFL Scientific Introduce AI-Driven Technology to Identify and Display Chemical Threats Using Drones

Kongsberg Geospatial and SFL Scientific, a Boston-based data science consulting company announced that they will be demonstrating an Artificial Intelligence-driven system to allow autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles equipped with sensors to detect and recognize a range of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats (CBRNE) from the air. The two...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SlashGear

Researchers demonstrate technology for producing sustainable fuels

Researchers at ETH Zürich have revealed a process technology they have developed for creating sustainable fuels. What’s interesting about the technology the researchers have developed is that it can produce carbon-neutral transportation fuels using only sunlight and air. They have demonstrated the stable and reliable operation of what they call a solar mini-refinery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mmorpg.com

How EVE Online Players Are Helping Scientists Perform COVID-19 Research

The players of EVE Online are known for their dedication, Especially in what can be a rather complicated learning curve for new players (something the CCP team recently overhauled to improve and help lower the on ramps) there’s also room for research and collaboration. Recently, a report about citizen science and COVID-19 research, shines a spotlight on the potential for using the technology for good.
VIDEO GAMES
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Belgian Researchers Develop Drones for Radiation Monitoring

Concept: Beligum Nuclear Research Center SCK CEN and the Belgian aeronautical firm Sabca have developed drones that carry out radiological measurements. The drones are used as a part of a monitoring program or during decommissioning projects or emergency planning to do radiation monitoring without any human involvement. Nature of Disruption:...
ENGINEERING
indianapublicmedia.org

Only three percent of Earth's land is ecologically intact

Rich natural ecosystems support many species of plants and animals, and a complex tangle of ecological relationships. But the world is currently experiencing a biodiversity crisis caused by human activities such as the destruction of natural habitats for farming and building, and global climate change. Researchers are working to understand...
SCIENCE
generalaviationnews.com

Student research could be key to unlocking National Airspace for drones

Research being conducted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Daytona Beach, Florida, campus could play a role in expanding restrictions on small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS), more commonly known as drones, being flown beyond the visual line of sight of their operators — marking an important milestone that would pave the way for advancements like drone delivery and urban air mobility, according to university officials.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
pcinvasion.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Scientists and research guide

As you progress further in Jurassic World Evolution 2, you’ll need to make sure that your technological advancements can keep up with your theme park’s growth. As such, quite a bit of management is in order. Here’s our Jurassic World Evolution 2 guide to help you with scientists and research activities.
VIDEO GAMES
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Propose Sending a Fleet of Drones to Explore the Lakes of Titan

We've already seen the first controlled flight on another planet, so it might be a matter of time before humans send swarms of flying machines to explore our Solar System. In a new research paper, brought to our attention by Forbes, a team of scientists proposed doing just that. Their aim is to send a fleet of mini-drones to the liquid lakes of Saturn's largest moon, Titan, where the scientific community believes there is a chance we might discover signs of extraterrestrial life.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Scientists Once Searched For Evidence Of The Legendary "Brown Note"

If you've ever watched South Park, or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised to learn that several scientists have actually looked into it, to see if it might be real. For the uninitiated,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

New NASA satellite sends back its first images of a warming planet

NASA’s newest satellite, Landsat 9, has started taking pictures of the Earth.In collaboration with the US Geological Survey, the space agency launched Landsat in September to take thermal and infrared images of the planet, tracking the effects of climate change in unprecedented detail.“Landsat 9’s first images capture critical observations about our changing planet and will advance this joint mission of NASA and the US Geological Survey that provides critical data about Earth’s landscapes and coastlines seen from space,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.“This program has the proven power to not only improve lives but also save lives....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Partnership Researches Public Safety Drones

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) have joined forces to study the use of small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) by public safety and emergency response organizations. Under an agreement of cooperation announced on Nov. 2, AIRT, a nonprofit research... Subscription Required. Partnership Researches Public Safety Drones is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy