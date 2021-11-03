Scientists use drone technology to aid blowhole research

Scientists from the Tokyo University of Science have demonstrated the potential of human body communications by designing binaural hearing aids that safely use head tissue as the transmission medium for electromagnetic signals. Progress in miniaturization and wireless communications has given rise to wearable devices for medical monitors to AR/VR headwear. While the traditional method of transmitting signals relies on wireless technology, for wearables to truly transcend, they will require a more efficient form of communication, such as wireless body area networks (WBAN). Those networks have their drawbacks, including being unsafe from a cybersecurity standpoint, absorbing electromagnetic radiation, and having a tendency to block signals.
